LG SHOWCASES SELF-DRIVING AI HOME HUB AT ROSCON 2024

Company Unveils Open SDK, Enabling Developers to Customize and Enhance Smart Home Appliance Experiences

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is presenting its Self-Driving AI Home Hub and open Software Development Kit (SDK) at ROSCon 2024, the Robot Operating System Conference, taking place in Odense, Denmark, from October 21 to 23. This showcase provides the company with an opportunity to engage with the global developer community, share its technological expertise and explore new avenues to expand its open platform ecosystem.

Now in its 13th year, ROSCon brings together Robot Operating System (ROS) developers – both beginners and experts – to share and present their newest technologies, innovations and ideas. LG's on-site booth highlights its SDK and Application Programming Interfaces (API) by providing a step-by-step experience of predefined apps using the API Tool. The company is demonstrating the Self-Driving AI Home Hub's major features and services, including small talk, storytelling and reading sessions utilizing Optical Character Recognition (OCR). In addition, there will be a demo session where developers can create apps for the Self-Driving AI Home Hub using the open SDK.

The SDK package gives developers easy access to various Open Application Programming Interfaces (OPEN APIs) and programming tools, allowing them to have greater control over the Self-Driving AI Home Hub and seamlessly expand its software functionalities through ROS 2 and SDK, which support standardized interfaces. SDK is now available on LG's developer site (q9.developer.lge.com), which also hosts a community platform for interaction and an application marketplace where developers can download apps created by others.

LG is also actively seeking partnerships with institutions and companies for collaboration based on the SDK. The company is providing engineering samples for advanced joint development projects and is pursuing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreements. By providing easily accessible programming tools, LG aims to maximize the Self-Driving AI Home Hub's potential and expand the ecosystem as an open platform. Parties interested can apply for joint development opportunities at q9.developer.lge.com.

Baek Seung-min, head of LG's Advanced Robotics Lab (CTO Division), will deliver a presentation during the ROSCon 2024 Talk session on October 23 at 17:20 (CEST). The talk will focus on the software's architecture and SDK performance optimization techniques for LG's Self-Driving AI Home Hub, based on ROS 2. LG will also invite ROS developers to join the growing ecosystem by releasing its SDK, fostering an environment that promotes collaborative efforts on product development with customers.

"The introduction of SDK for the Self-Driving AI Home Hub demonstrates our vision of expanding the OS appliance ecosystem with the introduction of downloadable services that permit users to personalize their home appliances," said Lee Hyang-eun, head of Customer Experience Innovation Division of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "This is the latest phase in our mission to expand the OS appliance ecosystem and lead the industry into a new era of smart home appliances."

Visitors to ROSCon 2024 can explore the company's innovative Self-Driving AI Home Hub with SDK and APIs at the LG booth (#19) situated on the ground floor of the Odeon Concert Hall.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, air solutions as well as smart home solutions featuring LG ThinQ. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and sustainable for consumers and the planet by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

