LG Shows Transparent OLED Concept, Introduces New Commercial OLED Features, Form Factors

LAS VEGAS, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in OLED commercial display technology, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions, is introducing a host of new LG OLED products designed to provide businesses unrivaled viewing experiences. LG will spotlight the new commercial OLED displays at InfoComm 2018, which opens tomorrow in Las Vegas.

With Full Portfolio of Commercial OLED Displays, LG Delivers Innovation, Unmatched Picture Quality and Sophisticated Design to the Digital Signage Industry

"As the pioneer of OLED technology in both the consumer and commercial markets, LG strives to deliver the ultimate in truly immersive viewing experiences," said Dan Smith, Vice President, Business Development, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. "Whether it be concepts like the Transparent OLED or new models with previously impossible features, LG continues to lead the industry by bringing to market new innovations that offer end users and systems integrators alike opportunities to drive business and increase their bottom lines."

Wowing Attendees with Futuristic Transparent OLED

Exclusively at InfoComm 2018, LG will offer U.S. customers a sneak peek at the latest advancement of the LG OLED technology by previewing the next-generation LG Transparent OLED display. Long dedicated to innovation in the OLED category, LG is showing the 55-inch Transparent OLED display in the United States for the first time at InfoComm. Visitors will marvel at its narrow bezels, elegant form factor and advanced transparent panel that allows end users to harness the picture quality of LG OLED without completely blocking viewers from objects behind it. This unique technology is especially impressive in retail environments and art galleries where products can be placed behind the display without distortion or where special effects may be displayed on the Transparent OLED signage.

Enhancing Already-Innovative LG OLED Solutions

LG also is introducing three new OLED displays set to revolutionize high-end installation environments and maximize end users' ability to deliver rich content in 2018. At the forefront of LG's 2018 commercial OLED portfolio is the new 65-inch LG "Wallpaper" OLED display (model 65EJ5E). The LG "Wallpaper" OLED represents an entirely new way to present eye-catching content for an unparalleled viewing experience. Previously available only in a 55-inch class size with Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, the revolutionary 65EJ5E touts 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution for crisp, accurate details that match the limitless color contrast and perfect black levels of LG OLED. All in a form factor previously thought impossible, the unique LG "Wallpaper" OLED is easily mounted using a slim mounting bracket and magnets for a customizable design that becomes one with the wall.

With limitless color contrast and perfect black levels never before seen in a video wall, LG is introducing the state-of-the-art LG OLED Video Wall (model 65EV5E) with an even thinner overlap bezel seam. By reducing the bezel seam, the new LG OLED Video Wall display may come together in 1xN portrait mode configurations that blend seamlessly together as one overall picture rather than segmented images for a fully captivating viewing experience. The new 65-inch option offers 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio and perfect wide viewing angles to engage more consumers in high-end commercial spaces including museums, airport lounges and retail spaces.

These new digital signage solutions join the 2018 LG Open Frame OLED (model 55EF5E), which features an increased curvature rate of 1000R in landscape and portrait mode, decreased weight and Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution all in an ultra-narrow 3.5mm bezel design. Perfect for creating archways, interesting wall or ceiling hangings and even tunnels, the flexibility of the LG Open Frame OLED empowers customers to integrate the immersive picture quality of LG OLED within custom installations regardless of the installation environment. Even more, the curvature tools used to create tailored installations of LG Open Frame OLED will soon be made available to system integrators in the U.S. Demonstrating the versatility of LG Open Frame OLED at InfoComm 2018, LG will showcase a mini version of the highly-acclaimed LG OLED Canyon, which first made a splash by wowing attendees at CES® 2018.

Delivering the Industry's Only OLED Portfolio

LG's new 65-inch "Wallpaper" OLED, narrow-bezel OLED Video Wall, and Open Frame OLED digital signage join the LG "In-Glass Wallpaper" and Dual-View Curved Tiling OLED in the industry's first and most diverse lineup of commercial OLED products. LG's proprietary OLED technology provides an awe-inspiring picture with perfect blacks, infinite contrast and incredible color, even from wide viewing angles. These displays are an excellent addition to retail environments and art galleries, where they are sure to add a sophisticated aesthetic to the installation environment all while providing cutting-edge picture quality.

Visitors to LG's booth at InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas (June 6-8, Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #2546) will be able to experience LG's ground-breaking OLED displays, including its new concept, Transparent OLED. For more information, please visit www.lgsolutions.com.

About LG Electronics USA Business Solutions

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

