LG SIGNATURE Announces Expanded American Ballet Theatre Alliance To Support 'ABT RISE'

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from LG Electronics known for its cutting-edge innovation and world-class design, is building on its American Ballet Theatre (ABT) partnership this holiday season in support of the newly launched ABT RISE (Representation and Inclusion Sustain Excellence). At America's National Ballet Company®, ABT RISE will support organizational partnerships, artistic endeavors and educational initiatives that further its commitment to advance diversity, equity and inclusion on and off the stage.

As the exclusive ABT Global Electronics Partner, LG SIGNATURE is contributing $10,000 to ABT RISE to support their diversity and inclusion initiatives. The announcement comes on the heels of the LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV-sponsored highlight filming of The Nutcracker, created by celebrated choreographer and ABT Artist in Residence Alexei Ratmansky. The first-ever 8K Ultra HD highlight production of the critically acclaimed performance is now available on ABT and LG SIGNATURE YouTube channels, bringing the magic and beauty of the ballet into the homes of millions across the globe this holiday season.

"LG's 'Life's Good' philosophy is centered on humanity, with an outlook of a better future," said Peggy Ang, marketing vice president at LG Electronics USA. "Supporting ABT RISE brings meaning to the work that we do, especially during such unprecedented times when we should lift one another up and contribute to the greater good."

"As we continue to listen, reflect, and learn, we will foster consistent, candid dialogue and produce art that explores and elevates our shared humanity," said Kara Medoff Barnett, executive director at American Ballet Theatre. "We hope our mutual dedication to excellence will inspire others as we continue to collaborate with LG SIGNATURE on projects that accelerate innovation and foster inclusion in ballet."

For more information about ABT RISE and its upcoming programs, please visit www.abt.org/ABTRISE. To learn more about LG SIGNATURE and its diverse growing lineup of appliances and electronics like the wine cellar and 8K OLED TV, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. For more information, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.



About American Ballet Theatre

Recognized by an act of the United States Congress as America's National Ballet Company®, American Ballet Theatre is one of the great dance companies in the world. Few ballet companies equal ABT for its combination of size, scope and outreach. Founded in 1940, ABT performs for more than 300,000 people annually. It has made more than 30 international tours to 45 countries and has been sponsored by the State Department of the United States on many of these engagements. In keeping with its long-standing commitment to bringing the finest in dance to the widest possible audience, ABT has enjoyed triumphant successes with engagements in Hong Kong, Brisbane, Singapore, Oman and Paris.

