LG SIGNATURE Celebrates the Artistry and Technique of Golf's Finest in Master Story Series

To perform consistently and at the highest level in the sport of golf requires skill, talent and above all, commitment – attributes that Ko and Park possess in spades. LG SIGNATURE leverages these same qualities to produce its peerless products, which are coveted by consumers worldwide for their unparalleled quality, functionality, and style. The ideal ambassadors for LG SIGNATURE, Park and Ko share the brand's unquenchable desire, and proven ability, to deliver the very best.

Ko Jin-young shares the focus and drive common to all professional golfers, but her style of play is distinctly her own. A huge part of Ko's success is her meticulous preparation, and a finely honed ability to tune out all distractions whilst out on the course. After picking up her first professional victory at the 2018 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open, Ko went on to secure two LPGA majors the very next year: the 2019 ANA Inspiration and the 2019 Evian Championship, the latter of which is sponsored by LG SIGNATURE.

"Every course plays differently and there are so many variables to consider with each putt and each drive, which is why technique and consistency are so crucial," said Ko. "Patience, discipline, and above all, preparation – both physical and mental – are what allow me to repeat my swing and get the results I expect and demand of myself."

Famous for her majestically long drives, Park Sung-hyun has an instantly-recognizable swing that combines power and artistic grace in equal measure. Her distinctive technique generates incredible club head speed, sending the ball soaring far and high with a rhythmic precision that is immensely satisfying to watch. Park made her professional debut in 2017, outperforming more experienced players to capture her first LPGA major title, the 2017 U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship.

"I like to think of golf as a form of art and I believe that comes across in my style of play," said Park. "Although skill and practice are obviously important to how you perform on the greens and fairways, so is creativity, and that's where I feel I have an advantage."

Two of golf's finest, Park and Ko embody the LG SIGNATURE commitment to excellence. The artistry and flawless technique they display at the world's most prestigious golf courses is an apt metaphor for the beautiful aesthetics and advanced technology so elegantly intertwined in the brand's immaculate appliances.

"All of our LG SIGNATURE ambassadors are the best in their chosen fields, and we are thrilled to unite with them to showcase what it means to be a master of one's craft," said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG's Global Marketing Center. "Reaching consumers around the globe, this digital campaign is a perfect way to communicate our brand philosophy and celebrate the skill and effort it takes to achieve true greatness."

