LG SIGNATURE Debuts World's First Rollable TV Campaign At American Ballet Theatre's Summer Celebration

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from LG Electronics known for world-class design and cutting-edge innovations, is extending its partnership with the acclaimed American Ballet Theatre (ABT) for 2021. As the long-standing exclusive ABT Global Electronics Partner, LG SIGNATURE debuted its See Beyond marketing campaign for the world's first rollable TV, LG SIGNATURE OLED R, featuring brand ambassador Misty Copeland, ABT's first African American female principal dancer.

Reflecting the spirit of innovation and creativity cultivated throughout the pandemic, ABT's Summer Celebration opened with the LG SIGNATURE OLED R as a performance curtain, extending to Full View mode to display new works by Silas Farley, Helen Pickett and James Whiteside. Following opening remarks by the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, ABT's Summer Celebration segued into dazzling incomparable performances and featured honorees who generously offered their time and talent to sustain ABT over the past 18 months. With its conclusion, the world's first rollable TV collapsed into Zero View, a setting that displays the speaker as a work of art.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with ABT, which helps bring the arts to enthusiasts around the globe through new channels," said Peggy Ang, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA, which markets the super-premium LG SIGNATURE products in the U.S. "Similar to ABT, our desire to explore new concepts is always growing – culminating with the introduction of the world's first rollable TV in the U.S. market, which illustrates the enduring spirit of LG's artistry and vision."

"As we seek to engage and inspire the widest possible audience with the dynamism and vitality of ABT's world-class artists, committed partners like LG SIGNATURE are essential and cherished," said Kara Medoff Barnett, Executive Director at American Ballet Theatre. "This year's virtual Summer Celebration is a testament to our combined passion, as we work together to usher in a new era of art and innovation."

Lauded as an engineering and user-centric triumph, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R (model 65RX) reimagines the TV experience by disappearing at the touch of a button to liberate users from the limitations of a wall for a more thoughtfully curated living space. Built using an ultra-thin, flexible 4K OLED screen made from one sheet of glass, LG SIGNATURE OLED R features luminous display technology composed of over 8 million self-lit pixels that deliver superior, vivid picture quality and is powered by LG's fourth generation α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor for best-in-class visuals.

Most notably, the TV transforms into three different heights to expand the user experience from watching content to exploring mood lighting, listening to music, smart home control and much more. For each unit ordered, customers will receive white glove delivery and installation service to ensure a seamless set-up experience, including access to LG SIGNATURE's Concierge Service.

To view ABT's virtual Summer Celebration featuring LG SIGNATURE OLED R and the See Beyond campaign, please visit www.ABT.org or www.YouTube.com/AmericanBalletTheatre.

For more information about LG SIGNATURE and its diverse growing lineup of appliances and electronics like the OLED R, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is an ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. The brand's distinctive products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.



About American Ballet Theatre

American Ballet Theatre is one of the greatest dance companies in the world. Few ballet companies equal ABT for its combination of size, scope and outreach. Recognized as a living national treasure since its founding in 1940, ABT annually tours the United States and is the only major cultural institution to do so. For 81 years, the Company, which is headquartered in New York City, has appeared in a total of 132 cities in 45 countries and has performed in all 50 states of the United States. In 2006, by an act of Congress, American Ballet Theatre became America's National Ballet Company®

