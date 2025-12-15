LG SIGNATURE EVOLVES WITH AI, REDEFINING PREMIUM HOME APPLIANCES AT CES 2026

Company Unveils Expanded AI-Powered SIGNATURE Lineup with Advanced Performance and Refined Minimal Design

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is presenting the next evolution of its premium LG SIGNATURE brand at CES 2026 in Las Vegas (January 6-9). Marking a decade of innovation, the latest LG SIGNATURE collections introduce an expanded range of products that blend powerful AI capabilities and elevated design – while preserving the brand's timeless aesthetics of quiet luxury.

LG is presenting the next evolution of its premium LG SIGNATURE brand at CES 2026. The latest LG SIGNATURE collections celebrates a decade of innovation by blending powerful AI with elevated design and the timeless aesthetic of quiet luxury. The new SIGNATURE lineup stays true to its Refined Minimal design identity, incorporating bold materials that create a confident presence in the home.

Powered by LG's AI Core-Tech, the new LG SIGNATURE lineup brings enhanced intelligence and seamless convenience to everyday living. With a suite of AI-driven features and generative AI functions, the appliances provide personalized experiences designed to maximize user convenience.

As the centerpiece of the showcase is the new LG SIGNATURE refrigerator, which embodies LG's vision for the intelligent kitchen. Equipped with conversational AI based on Large Language Model (LLM) technology, the refrigerator supports natural-language-based interactions to provide tailored suggestions.[1] A new 6.8-inch LCD display complements LG's advanced AI technologies, helping maintain cooling levels for optimal freshness. Additionally, the AI Fresh feature monitors temperature fluctuations based on user patterns and pre-cools the interior – up to two hours before an anticipated door opening.

For even greater convenience, the LG SIGNATURE Smart InstaView™ refrigerator streamlines food management through ThinQ™ Food, which uses an internal camera to help identify ingredients, suggest recipes and offer creative substitutions based on the items inside.[2] When not in use, you can set elegant visuals to appear on the T-OLED InstaView panel, enriching the ambience and transforming the kitchen into an expressive, inspiring space.

To elevate the cooking experience, the LG SIGNATURE Oven Range offers functions such as Gourmet AI, which uses an AI camera inside the oven to identify more than 85 dishes and automatically select the ideal cooking settings. The AI Browning feature monitors bread as it bakes and sends a notification through the ThinQ app when it reaches the preset level of doneness. Connected smartphone features include real-time monitoring, a time-lapse recap after cooking and easy sharing on social media.

The new SIGNATURE lineup stays true to its Refined Minimal design identity – a unified aesthetic defined by sleek horizontal lines, iconic gold accents and meticulous craftsmanship. Reflecting the brand's heritage of excellence, the latest products balance elegant design with maximized capacity and enhanced AI-driven performance.

LG will introduce three new LG SIGNATURE design collections – Seamless, Iconic and Tailored – giving consumers the freedom to choose products that best fit their needs and personal style. Built to meet the highest performance standards, the collections incorporate bold materials that create a confident presence in the home. Aligned with this approach, LG aims to broaden its premium customer base by strengthening region-specific strategies and accelerating growth across global high-end markets.

In addition, LG SIGNATURE will showcase immersive spaces in collaboration with Italian high-end furniture brand Poliform, demonstrating how the appliances harmonize with luxury interiors to deliver thoughtfully orchestrated premium living solutions.

"LG SIGNATURE brings design, performance and experience together in tune, redefining the future of luxury in the home and setting a new standard for premium appliances," said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "Marking its 10th anniversary, the expanded LG SIGNATURE lineup continues to lead the global market for customers seeking a more expressive, elevated lifestyle."

Visitors to CES 2026 can explore the new additions to the all-new LG SIGNATURE lineup at LG's booth from January 6-9 (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center).

1) Response accuracy may vary depending on user input and operating conditions. 2) Recognition results may vary depending on food type and placement.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845307/LG_SIGNATURE_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845308/LG_SIGNATURE_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845309/LG_SIGNATURE_3.jpg