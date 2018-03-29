'LG SIGNATURE Lounge' Welcomes Discerning Patrons At New Directors / New Films Festival

Through April 8, festival-goers at the Walter Reade Theater's Furman Gallery will enjoy refreshments chilled in the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator, relax with a breath of fresh air from the LG SIGNATURE air purifier and delight in incredible cinematic imagery on the LG SIGNATURE OLED W7 TV. Connecting with arts patrons both onsite and around the world, LG SIGNATURE also is the exclusive sponsor of the Film Comment podcast, produced by the Film Society, throughout the 10-day festival.

LG SIGNATURE'S starring role at the New Directors/New Films festival spotlights cutting-edge technology and world-class design in a unique series of consumer electronics and home appliance products for today's consumers, according to David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing at LG Electronics USA, which sells the premium global LG SIGNATURE brand in the United States.

"Supporting an historic and renowned festival like New Directors/New Films adds a new dimension to the 'Art of Essence' mentality behind LG SIGNATURE," said VanderWaal. "With exquisite attention to detail, LG SIGNATURE products redefine form and function for discerning consumers like those attending the festival."

Now in its 47th year, the New Directors/New Films festival – presented by The Museum of Modern Art and the Film Society of Lincoln Center – introduces New York audiences to the work of emerging or not-yet-established filmmakers from around the world.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is a super premium brand from global innovator LG Electronics. LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. The distinctive new LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining the LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, home appliances and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home entertainment products, mobile phones, home appliances, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. www.lg.com.

About New Directors/New Films

Dedicated to the discovery and support of emerging artists, New Directors/New Films has earned an international reputation as the premier festival for works that break or re-cast the cinematic mold. The 47th New Directors/New Films se-lection committee is made up of members from both presenting organizations: from The Museum of Modern Art, from The Museum of Modern Art, Josh Siegel, La Frances Hui, Sophie Cavoulacos, and Brittany Shaw, and from the Film Society of Lincoln Center, Dennis Lim, Florence Almozini, Dan Sullivan, and Tyler Wilson. For more information about the festival, visit newdirectors.org and follow the festival on Facebook (facebook.com/newdirectors) and Twitter (@NDNF, #NDNF).

