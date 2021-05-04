LG SIGNATURE Named Grand Prize Sweepstakes Sponsor for Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from LG Electronics known for its cutting-edge innovation and world-class design, has been named the exclusive grand prize sponsor for the "Guess the Winner" Sweepstakes of Bank of Hope's inaugural Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Match-Play tournament hosted by Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, May 26 - 30.

The Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play "Guess the Winner" Sweepstakes,* which is now under way, offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an LG SIGNATURE home appliance makeover complete with smart, Wi-Fi enabled options. Valued at more than $20,000, the grand prize package includes:

Consumers can enter the sweepstakes at www.bankofhopesweeps.com through May 23, with a chance to win the grand prize from LG SIGNATURE, or a Kahuna Massage Chair (1st prize) or a special Las Vegas getaway package for two (2nd prize).** Participants will receive one additional sweepstakes entry, up to 10, for every friend or family member who registers using their shared social link. The winners will be announced on or after June 5 on the website and will be contacted individually.

"Partnering with Bank of Hope on one of the largest LPGA events this year celebrates the successes of incredible female athletes and their exemplary sportsmanship during these uncertain times," said Peggy Ang, senior vice president of marketing at LG Electronics USA, which markets LG SIGNATURE products in the United States. "As the grand prize sponsor for this sweepstakes, it brings us great joy to be able to give one lucky consumer their dream home appliance makeover."

The tournament will air on NBC's Golf Channel and will feature 64 top female golfers competing for a $1.5 million purse at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, one of the world's most exclusive golf courses owned by MGM Resorts. The event will serve as a marquee moment for the women's golf and luxury athletics community as the first match-play event since the 2017 Lorena Ochoa Match Play.

"Our team is thankful to LG SIGNATURE for graciously joining us as grand prize sponsor of this year's highly anticipated Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play competition," said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hope Bancorp, Inc. "We know our audience will be thrilled at the opportunity for a sophisticated home refresh this summer, and this is the perfect way to give them something to look forward to in the upcoming months."

For more information about how to tune into the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play tournament and participate in the sweepstakes, visit www.bankofhopesweeps.com. To learn more about LG SIGNATURE's extensive range of innovative lifestyle solutions, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

*Sweepstakes is sponsored by Bank of Hope. LG SIGNATURE is providing the Grand Prize.

**Sweepstakes participation is limited to residents within nine states with Bank of Hope branches: Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. One entry per email permitted.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is an ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. The brand's distinctive products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About Bank of Hope

Bank of Hope (the "Bank") is the first and only super regional Korean American bank in the United States with more than $17 billion in total assets. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, the Bank operates 53 branches in eight states across the country, nine SBA loan production offices adding presence in three additional states, residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope is a diversified financial institution with a comprehensive offering of commercial, corporate and consumer products and services. The Bank is committed to improving the value of its services as Bankers, providing comprehensive financial solutions as Experts, and being good Neighbors that foster growth for its customers and communities.

SOURCE LG SIGNATURE

Related Links

http://www.LGSIGNATURE.com

