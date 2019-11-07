LG SIGNATURE Offers Premium Experiences at Exclusive London Events

To support young artists and their creative ingenuity, LG SIGNATURE has joined forces with CSM for the Product Ceramic and Industrial Design (PCID) partnership. Announced on November 5, the partnership will provide the school's students with the opportunity to participate in various LG-led events, and to experience the intersection of art and technology as perfected by LG SIGNATURE. The luxury home appliance brand will also share its knowledge, philosophy and accomplishments with the students at a series of bespoke lectures.

Immediately following the announcement, the new partners hosted the charity party to celebrate the PCID. Guests were also treated to a panel talk highlighting the close relationship between art and technology. Led by respected architect and presenter of The World's Most Extraordinary Homes on the BBC, Piers Taylor, the panel included Matt Clark, the world-renowned visual artist, CSM alumni Assa Ashuach, and Carolyn Anderson, marketing director at LG U.K. The evening's enlightening talk and festivities where attended by more than 100 people, who also saw an exhibition of artworks by CSM's talented students. Capping off the event, LG SIGNATURE committed to donate money to help run a newly established scholarship program at CSM.

The Studio also played host to events that allowed VIPs to experience LG SIGNATURE's coveted new products, the 88-inch 8K OLED TV and Wine Cellar. To showcase the immersive viewing experience and vivid colors of the world's first 8K OLED TV, the brand held a screening of the Rugby World Cup final, hosted by Dylan Hartley, the former captain of England's national rugby team.

Meanwhile, the Chef's Table event saw Michelin three-star chef Jason Atherton create a special three-course meal for attendees. Chef Atherton prepared the courses using ingredients kept fresh by LG SIGNATURE's top-of-the-line refrigerator and paired the delectable dishes with wines kept at the perfect temperature by the newly launched wine cellar.

"It's always a privilege to present our valued customers with premium experiences enabled by LG SIGNATURE products," said Brian Na, vice president and head of LG Europe. "We strive to enhance everyday life via home appliances that seamlessly amalgamate the best of art and technology. And it's this union that's at the core of our new partnership with CSM, an institute that shares our desire to support creative expression for the purpose of creating positive change."

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining the LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

SOURCE LG SIGNATURE

Related Links

http://www.LGSIGNATURE.com

