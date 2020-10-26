LG SIGNATURE Partners with Luxury Italian Lifestyle Brand Molteni&C

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics and premium Italian designer furniture and lifestyle brand Molteni&C S.P.A are collaborating on a variety of joint projects, exhibitions and consumer events on behalf of the exclusive LG SIGNATURE brand. The alliance will give consumers the opportunity to experience the refinement and convenience of luxury living by showcasing the craftsmanship of Molteni&C and the technological and design leadership of LG SIGNATURE.

(PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)

The collaboration will kick off by integrating LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs into key Molteni properties around the world, including the Molteni Museum in Giussano outside of Milan, Italy, the new Molteni&C flagship store in Paris, France, and at Molteni&C stores in Europe and North America by the end of this year.

The Molteni Group was founded by Angelo Molteni in 1934 and quickly gained a reputation for exquisitely crafted, high-quality furniture pieces – a reputation that has only grown stronger over the years. Today, the distinguished brand has found a new audience, as the timeless appeal and effortless elegance of the brand's gorgeous collections resonate with design-conscious millennials worldwide. Molteni&C's The Art of Living philosophy resonates closely with LG SIGNATURE's belief in The Art of Essence as both the pursuit of stylish, functional design and the use of the latest technologies and techniques further unite these two premium brands.

"Collaborating with Molteni&C, a company that shares our vision and is aligned with our core values, is a win-win for everyone, especially discerning consumers who appreciate the finer aspects of life," said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG Electronics' Global Marketing Center. "Through this joint effort we hope to demonstrate how combining cutting-edge technologies with beautiful, modern aesthetics can create a more luxurious, refined living space."

"By collaborating with LG SIGNATURE, we look forward to bringing consumers an experience that demonstrates the immeasurable value of good design," said Giulia Molteni, director of marketing and communications at the Molteni Group. "Through our furniture and LG SIGNATURE's products, it is possible to achieve a living environment where beauty, innovation and functionality exist in perfect harmony."

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is an ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. The brand's distinctive products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

www.ogilvypr.com

