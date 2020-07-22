LG SIGNATURE Premieres 'Notes From The Cellar' Series With Brand Ambassadors And Acclaimed Chefs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new digital food and wine content series, Notes from the Cellar, premieres today from LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from LG Electronics known for its cutting-edge innovation and world-class design.

Featuring trailblazing brand ambassadors Misty Copeland of the American Ballet Theatre and wine critic James Suckling, and a trifecta of esteemed New York City chefs – Cédric Vongerichten of Wayan, Brian Lockwood of Eleven Madison Park and Matt Abdoo of Pig Beach – the series spotlights the new LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, the brand's latest innovative lifestyle solution.

Notes from the Cellar will explore a range of themes related to how those involved are continuing to cope, reflect and adapt to their new environments during the pandemic. Episodes will feature simple, flavorful signature dishes that viewers can recreate at home, along with wine pairing recommendations, while showcasing the wine cellar's storage features that include convertible drawers that can help preserve your freshest ingredients, and advanced technologies for optimum wine storage.

Video series themes and rollout dates are as follows:

July 22 – Episode 1, "Moment of Reflection"

– Episode 1, "Moment of Reflection" July 27 – Episode 2, "Lean Into What You Love"

– Episode 2, "Lean Into What You Love" Aug. 3 – Episode 3, "Finding your Rhythm"

– Episode 3, "Finding your Rhythm" Aug. 10 – Episode 4, "Think Outside the Box"

"Our team is learning new insights every day about our fellow American consumers during these uncertain times, and now more than ever, we want to spread inspiration," says Peggy Ang, marketing vice president at LG Electronics USA, which markets LG SIGNATURE brand products in the United States. "That's why we're pleased to share our passion project, Notes from the Cellar, that brings together a group of inspiring people who can energize those looking to take their appreciation of food and wine to the next level."

Notes from the Cellar Series Features Taste Makers, Thought Leaders

Misty Copeland – Principal Dancer, American Ballet Theatre . After beginning her ballet career at the age of 13, Copeland quickly rose to stardom and joined the American Ballet Theatre, becoming the first African American woman to be promoted to principal dancer in ABT's 75-year history in 2015. She is a 2020 LG SIGNATURE Brand Ambassador.

– . After beginning her ballet career at the age of 13, Copeland quickly rose to stardom and joined the American Ballet Theatre, becoming the first African American woman to be promoted to principal dancer in ABT's 75-year history in 2015. She is a 2020 LG SIGNATURE Brand Ambassador. James Suckling – Acclaimed Wine Critic . Suckling is internationally regarded as one of the world's most influential wine critics. While also serving as an LG SIGNATURE Brand Ambassador, he currently serves as the CEO/Editor of JameSuckling.com, and in 2018 he opened his wine bar and restaurant called James Suckling Wine Central.

– . Suckling is internationally regarded as one of the world's most influential wine critics. While also serving as an LG SIGNATURE Brand Ambassador, he currently serves as the CEO/Editor of JameSuckling.com, and in 2018 he opened his wine bar and restaurant called James Suckling Wine Central. Cédric Vongerichten – Chef and Owner of Wayan . Son of famed Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten , Chef Cédric was in the kitchen from an early age, beginning his culinary career at age 17, traveling the world and eventually climbing the ranks at various Jean-Georges restaurants. After opening several successful restaurants with his father, in 2019, he opened the doors of Wayan, a French Indonesian restaurant in Manhattan's Nolita neighborhood.

– . Son of famed Chef , Chef Cédric was in the kitchen from an early age, beginning his culinary career at age 17, traveling the world and eventually climbing the ranks at various Jean-Georges restaurants. After opening several successful restaurants with his father, in 2019, he opened the doors of Wayan, a French Indonesian restaurant in Nolita neighborhood. Brian Lockwood – Chef de Cuisine at Eleven Madison Park . A native of Boulder, Colorado , Lockwood began his career as a dishwasher and worked his way up to a three-year apprenticeship program through the American Culinary Federation. Since, he has worked in various restaurants and Michelin star kitchens across the United States and in Europe until finally landing at Eleven Madison Park in 2012 where he was promoted to Chef de Cuisine in 2018.

– . A native of , Lockwood began his career as a dishwasher and worked his way up to a three-year apprenticeship program through the American Culinary Federation. Since, he has worked in various restaurants and Michelin star kitchens across and in until finally landing at Eleven Madison Park in 2012 where he was promoted to Chef de Cuisine in 2018. Matt Abdoo – Executive Chef and Owner of Pig Beach. Abdoo began his culinary training in the food industry as a teenager making Italian pastries, cookies, and cakes at Café CaNole. In 2015, he opened Pig Beach, a pop-up barbecue restaurant that quickly turned into a permanent fixture in Brooklyn , now critically acclaimed.

LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar Redefines Preservation

Boasting a sleek, seamless design, the smart, WiFi-enabled LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar mimics the environment of traditional wine caves using LG's Optimal Preservation Technology™ to minimize temperature fluctuations, reduce vibration, limit light exposure and lock in humidity, creating the ideal storage environment for any variety or vintage.

The unit can hold up to 65 bottles and features noteworthy conveniences like InstaView™, the glass touch display that illuminates for easy exterior viewing to reduce cold air loss, and Voice Activation powered by LG's ThinQ™ technology, which allows you to open the door with the sound of your voice. Or, use the Auto Open Door™ feature to open the door automatically with the wave of a foot. Convertible drawers offer customizable temperatures from fridge to freezer mode, exemplifying the wine cellar as an all-in-one preservation system for food and wine.

For more product information and to tune in to Notes from the Cellar, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com. All episodes will also be available on the brand's social channels including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #NotesfromtheCellar.

