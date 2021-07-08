LG SIGNATURE Supports Worthy Cause With "STRONGER TOGETHER" Charity Auction

In addition to benefiting a worthy cause, the auction will provide fans the opportunity to interact virtually with two of the biggest names in women's golf. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Sur les bancs de l'école, which was founded in 2008 and currently supports 200 families daily. The pandemic and studying at home affected autistic students especially hard and LG is proud to support the work of the organization as it helps affected families begin the long journey back to normal life.

Running until July 18 at 14:59 (GMT), the STRONGER TOGETHER charity auction will feature top female golfers Ko Jin-young and Park Sung-hyun of South Korea, who LG has sponsored since 2020 and 2016, respectively. Golf fans can participate in the auction and bid on exclusive items, highlighted by the Amundi Evian Championship Package featuring LG SIGNATURE OLED R, the world's only rollable TV complete with custom engraving option and a fabric speaker covering available in four exclusive colors, and three tickets to the Pro-Am event during next year's the Amundi Evian Championship. LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator and LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar will also be auctioned off during the 10-day event.

Also available for bid are items donated by defending champion Ko who is donating her Epic Flash Driver used in 2020 after the pandemic hiatus while Park is donating autographed shirts and gloves. All auction items will be framed, authenticated and ready for winners to display as enviable additions to any golf aficionado's collection.

"Like the very best in women's golf, LG SIGNATURE products are known for delivering unparalleled performance," said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics' Global Marketing Center. "Run in partnership with the Amundi Evian Championship, the STRONGER TOGETHER charity auction will bring fans closer to some of the game's brightest stars but more importantly, help support the important work of Sur les bancs de l'école."

