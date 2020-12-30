LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar Announced as Winner of Prestigious GOOD DESIGN Award

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE, the ultra-premium brand from LG Electronics known for its cutting-edge innovation and world-class design, has been recognized as a winner of the 2020 GOOD DESIGN® Awards for its new wine cellar in the Kitchen and Appliances category.

The winning LG SIGNATURE wine cellar will be inducted into the permanent design collection of the world renowned Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design. For 70 years, the museum's GOOD DESIGN program has honored products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing that are chartering new directions for innovation and competitive products in the world marketplace.

Boasting a sleek and seamless design, the smart, WiFi-enabled LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar boasts noteworthy features including Optimal Preservation Technology™ to minimize temperature fluctuations, reduce vibrations, limit light exposure and lock in humidity to create the ideal storage environment for any variety or vintage. The unit can hold up to 65 bottles and includes convertible drawers with customizable temperatures from fridge to freezer mode for food and drink. Added LG convenience technologies like InstaView™ allow users to see inside by knocking twice on the UV-resistant glass door, while the LG ThinQ® app powers conveniences like Voice Control activation.

The GOOD DESIGN Awards are judged from entries for designers and brands around the world. Candidates were evaluated based on quality design of the highest form, function, and aesthetics as standard beyond ordinary consumer products and graphics. To view the full list of winners including the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar, https://www.good-designawards.com/winners/.

