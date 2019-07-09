LG Smart, Efficient Room Air Conditioners Help Con Edison Customers Save With Energy Rebates

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Already delivering the industry's most energy efficient room air conditioners, LG Electronics USA is taking energy savings to the next level in New York City this summer in cooperation with Con Edison. Under Con Edison's Smart AC Program, area customers with ENERGY STAR® certified LG Wi-Fi enabled room air conditioners can enroll to receive financial rewards and rebates for helping Con Edison keep service reliable when the demand for power is high.*

The Smart AC program is available to Con Edison residential customers in all five NYC boroughs and Westchester County. Under the program, which runs through September, consumers can earn $25 in rebates per unit for new qualifying ENERGY STAR air conditioners and up to $115 in rewards that can be redeemed in the form of gift cards, local deals or donations to charity.*

"The addition of LG's Wi-Fi-enabled room air conditioners gives customers in our Smart AC program more options for managing their energy usage," said Con Edison Connected Devices Pilot Manager Zach Sussman.

With Wi-Fi compatibility and smart controls already built in, LG ENERGY STAR smart room air conditioners make it easy to control room temperature remotely via a smartphone or voice commands using Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. "LG's advanced smart connectivity also makes enrolling in the Smart AC Program even simpler," according to DJ Kang, senior vice president, air solutions, LG Electronics USA.

"With LG smart air conditioners, there's no need to wait for a separate smartAC kit via mail to install. Users can easily enroll in the program and link their LG models all via their smartphone – making it simple to save on energy bills while helping to protect the planet," he said.

Seven LG room air conditioners are included in the New York Smart AC program. They include models featuring LG's revolutionary Dual Inverter Compressor™ technology that deliver quiet, advanced cooling with up to a 40 percent improvement in energy efficiency on its best-performing model.**

Window Wi-Fi Models with Dual Inverter Compressor : LW1019IVSM, LW1517IVSM, LW1817IVSM, LW2217IVSM

: Window Wi-Fi Models: LW8017ERSM, LW1017ERSM, LW1217ERSM

The first to offer variable-speed compressor room air conditioners in the United States, LG has expanded its award-winning line to four window models ranging from 9,500 to 22,000 BTUs. LG's unique dual-inverter technology earned the 2019 and 2018 ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Awards and was honored with the 2019 Gold Edison Award, the highest honor in the Energy & Sustainability category.

In addition to their unparalleled energy efficiency, LG room air conditioners are among the first to use a refrigerant with lower global warming potential. The R32 refrigerant has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as one of the alternate substances to help eliminate the use of ozone-depleting hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs.

"ENERGY STAR room air conditioners are the cool choice – for you and the planet," said Katharine Kaplan, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's manager of ENERGY STAR product development and program administration. "LG's variable speed compressor models are already the most efficient on the market. With their smart connectivity and the ConEd Smart AC program, New Yorkers can save even more energy and money while staying comfortably cool during the dog days of summer."

According to EPA, if all room air conditioners sold in the United States were ENERGY STAR certified, the energy savings would reach more than $350 million annually, preventing greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to over 570,000 vehicles.

For details about how to enroll in the Smart AC Program with our LG room air conditioner, visit: www.conEd.com/smartAC.

