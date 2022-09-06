LG Smart TVs to Incorporate Intertrust ExpressPlay XCA Conditional Access Technology

Both companies collaborate to provide video system operators with a consumer friendly app based converged solution for broadcast and over the top TV services

SEOUL, South Korea and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) and Intertrust today announced that LG Smart TVs will be Intertrust ExpressPlay XCA-enabled. LG's XCA enabled TVs will support operators in Germany starting in 2023.

Intertrust XCA ™ is a revolutionary conditional access system built on standards-based and widely deployed Marlin DRM technology and is fully compatible with over-the- top TV (OTT) and broadcast systems. By supporting XCA, LG and other smart TV manufacturers provide broadcasters and video system operators with the ability to deliver converged apps capable of playing back protected broadcast content as well as OTT video content. XCA is part of Intertrust ExpressPlay Media Security Suite which includes the ExpressPlay DRM ™ service which supports all other major DRM systems including those from Apple, Google and Microsoft. The ExpressPlay stack is the most fully featured multi-DRM stack of its type in the world and is deployed in billions of devices globally, protecting creator interests in a seamless and consumer friendly fashion.

Intertrust developed XCA to suit the growing needs of broadcasters as they embraced the world of Internet TV. Traditionally, broadcasters were confined to using set top boxes with dedicated hardware, in expensive and cumbersome configurations, while OTT service providers such as Netflix just needed nimble apps. XCA operates on set top boxes as well as Smart TVs and is also fully compatible with branded OTT apps for mobile devices and computers, providing a one stop solution. It is available on the largest footprint of TVs and video chipsets of any similar product and is easy to install and operate.

"We are delighted to hear that LG and Intertrust have partnered to deliver XCA capabilities in Germany," said Alexander Sacher, VP CE Solutions SES and CTO HD+. "With LG joining the consumer electronics makers who support XCA, we can expect XCA services to be running on another significant number of TVs available in Germany, allowing us to partner with LG to provide more customers with outstanding TV entertainment options."

Intertrust will be showcasing XCA and ExpressPlay DRM at IBC in Amsterdam from September 9th to 12th, 2022. "We're honored to welcome LG to the family of XCA enabled TV makers," said Manas Matti, Managing Director, ExpressPlay. "As broadcast, broadband, and mobile converge, consumers want a seamless entertainment experience while creators also demand flexible, robust content protection and management in all networked devices. With over 20 years of experience working with the world's great device makers and service providers, we're proud to deliver a one stop rights management solution for all verticals."

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations–from mobile, consumer electronics and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include ExpressPlay, the world's leading provider of digital rights management (DRM) and anti-piracy services optimized for rights owners and distributors of broadcast, live and VOD content. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with a presence in major cities in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognised. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing. Additional information about ExpressPlay is available at at www.expressplay.com or followed on Twitter or LinkedIn . Intertrust can be found at intertrust.com , Twitter or LinkedIn .

