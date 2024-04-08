LG SUPPORTS NCAA MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVES THROUGH NAMI DONATION; ANNOUNCES 'LIFE'S GOOD COACHES AWARD'

LG's NCAA sponsorship focuses on mental health awareness among student-athletes with significant financial support and awareness programs

PHOENIX, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Official NCAA Corporate Partner LG Electronics USA today announced a $100,000 donation supporting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and its noteworthy programs. As the NCAA Final Four basketball championship weekend wraps up, LG also announced the new "Life's Good Coaches Award" and the debut of the third season of its successful Transparent Conversations podcast series, further expanding LG's mental health initiatives.

Support for NAMI

A check donation for $100,000 from LG to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) was presented at the NCAA Men’s Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (From left) Dr. Brian Hainline, NCAA Chief Medical Officer, Hannah Wesolowski, Chief Advocacy Officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Chris Jung, CEO of LG Electronics North America, Daniel Gillison, CEO of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Bobby Hurley, Arizona State Men’s Basketball Head Coach, as spokesperson on importance of mental health in student athletes. Jung also announced the inaugural Life’s Good Coaches Award, recognizing NCAA coaches who champion the mental well-being of their players. LG launched the third season of its popular Transparent Conversations podcast series at the NCAA Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate in Glendale, AZ. The podcast hosted by former NCAA athlete and sports journalist Taylor Rooks, provides a platform for candid discussions about student-athlete mental health challenges and practical coping tools. The podcast is one of three programs LG launched this weekend focused on mental health including a $100,000 donation to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the inaugural Life’s Good Coaches Award, recognizing NCAA coaches who champion the mental well-being of their players.

LG's backing will enhance NAMI's programs for young adults, focusing on early identification of mental illness signs, accessing support and fostering conversations about mental health challenges, notably among college athletes. These athletes often face various obstacles, including academic demands, athletic responsibilities and the pressures of managing performance-related stress.

The alliance with NAMI aligns with LG's dedication to endeavors that enhance the well-being of individuals grappling with mental health issues and the NCAA's focus on student-athletes' mental health. LG Electronics North America CEO Chris Jung presented the check to NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison, Jr. and Chief Advocacy Officer Hannah Wesolowski during a center court pregame ceremony at State Farm Stadium, site of the 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four and Championship games. They were also joined by Arizona State University men's basketball head coach, Bobby Hurley, and NCAA Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Hainline.

"LG believes in uplifting people to foster an open dialogue with a network of resources to truly make life good for all," said Jung. "By prioritizing initiatives focused on mental health awareness, our goal is to nurture an environment where student-athletes feel validated and empowered in addressing the complex challenges of mental health, while supporting them as they pursue successful athletic careers."

"NAMI thanks LG for their generous gift supporting our work to improve the lives of all those affected by mental health conditions, especially young people," said Gillison. "NAMI deeply values our collaboration with LG, the NCAA and their student-athletes, including our collective work to raise awareness and end the stigma around mental health so that these remarkable young people can thrive and succeed in athletics and beyond."

Life's Good Coaches Award

The inaugural Life's Good Coaches Award, which tipped off during Final Four weekend, will honor collegiate coaches who are creating supportive environments that empower their students and teams. By recognizing their pivotal role in fostering positivity, the award helps recognize those who are breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health in sports.

Coaches act as mentors and allies to student-athletes, deeply influencing their lives, and LG encourages student-athletes to nominate coaches who have made a positive difference, either individually or collectively, for the Life's Good Coaches Award. Nominations will open on April 8, with two "Most Outstanding Mental Health Advocates" set to be announced in Fall 2024.

"As LG launches this award, we urge student-athletes to nominate the coaches that have made consistent efforts to create a nurturing environment that encourages open communication about mental health challenges," Jung said. "We want to shine a light on those who focus on their students and go beyond the game to make a real impact."

Coaches selected for the Life's Good Coaches Award will receive a donation to be used towards a mental health initiative at their school and a suite of LG's products. For more information about the award, the nomination process and submission details, visit www.lg.com/ncaa.

Third Season Debut of Transparent Conversations Series

Furthering its support for the NCAA's mental health initiatives, LG is launching the third season of its popular Transparent Conversations podcast series which launched in 2022. This season's podcasts, hosted by former NCAA athlete and sports journalist Taylor Rooks, provide a platform for candid discussions about student-athlete mental health challenges and practical coping tools.

The first two episodes of Season 3 were recorded this weekend at the NCAA Final Four Men's Tournament at the March Madness Tip-Off Tailgate at State Farm Stadium and will air beginning April 17.

To learn more about LG's partnership with the NCAA or listen to the Transparent Conversation podcast, visit www.lg.com/ncaa and www.lg.com/us/transparent-conversations.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

[email protected]

908-548-4515

Jennifer Tayebi

[email protected]

734-395-0780

SOURCE LG Electronics USA