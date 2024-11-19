LG TAPS LOCAL LEADERS FOR CRITICAL ROLES IN WEST VIRGINIA

Former W.Va Economic Development Secretary Carmichael Named LG NOVA Senior Advisor; LG NOVA Hires Regional Director for Morgantown Office

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG NOVA, the North America Innovation Center for LG Electronics, announced that Mitch Carmichael, former Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, has been named senior advisor for LG NOVA's strategic initiatives designed to create an innovation hub for growth of new business opportunities in the State of West Virginia and across the Appalachian Region.

In this new role, he will serve as a key liaison between LG NOVA and state agencies, regional organizations, universities, community groups and local stakeholders as Carmichael seeks to help drive economic development initiatives in the region.

Carmichael is a recognized leader in business development, government policies and broadband expansion. Previously, he served as West Virginia's Lieutenant Governor and President of the Senate from 2016 to 2020, and most recently as Secretary of Economic Development from 2020 to 2024.

Among his development activities and tasks, Carmichael will serve as senior advisor to the Head of LG NOVA Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, Executive Vice President of Innovation at LG Electronics, Carmichael, engaged through a professional management group, will work to foster relationships, pursue potential business opportunities and provide guidance on LG's strategic innovation initiatives aimed at advancing the development of new technology solutions for renewable energy, healthcare, artificial intelligence and industries of the future.

"In helping advise LG NOVA, I will be in a position to continue to serve the Mountain State, working closely with a global tech leader to create new opportunities for business growth for West Virginia and LG alike. I'm ready to start a new chapter in my long-standing career of creating positive change for the people of West Virginia, and I'm excited for my new role of helping to usher in innovations and new businesses, and maximize the region's economic potential," said Carmichael.

LG Electronics has also hired innovation expert David Ramsburg as director of regional operations and strategic partnerships for LG NOVA's Morgantown office. In addition to overseeing the operation of the LG NOVA West Virginia branch office in Morgantown, Ramsburg will serve as a strategic leader managing and fostering business development efforts and creating new opportunities for LG NOVA's newly created businesses to thrive in the region.

He returns to Morgantown from his role as Executive Director of Innovation at the University of Charleston, where he launched the Downtown Innovation Hub and co-founded the West Virginia state chapter of the International Association of Innovation Professionals. A West Virginia University graduate, he was a program manager for the university's Innovation & Technology Center earlier in his career.

"We're honored to have these two economic development leaders join our extended development team," said Dr. Rhee. "They both will play crucial roles in LG's efforts to build growing businesses in West Virginia and extend our opportunities for innovation throughout the region. We welcome Mitch and David as strategic partners as we create opportunities to explore, pilot and build new technology solutions that have a positive impact and advance the region's development."

Established in 2021, LG NOVA collaborates with startups and partners to build innovative ventures that have a positive impact on people and the planet. Through the Mission for the Future initiative, LG NOVA engages with the innovation community to create transformational positive changes in the world.

As announced earlier this year, LG Electronics and West Virginia are collaborating to bring new technologies, investments and economic development to the state and across the region.

