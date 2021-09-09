LG Teams Up With Travis Kelce For Exclusive Content Series As Part Of The Only on OLED Program

As a world champion athlete, fashion brand founder, business owner, and philanthropist, Kelce is just getting started. With football season about to kick off, Episode 1 of Travis Kelce, Only on OLED aims to answer the question, "What's next for Travis Kelce?" His answer to that is simply, more Travis Kelce. Accompanied by his close friends, the series sees Kelce come up with his next big idea, "356 Days of Travis," a calendar allowing fans to get more of him every day of the year. For the debut episode, Kelce and his team set out to make his idea a reality. Throughout the remainder of the series, viewers will see the calendar come to life from concept to photoshoot, and ultimately the big unveil.

"Partnering with LG in the lead up to kick-off of my season was a natural fit. Now that I've seen it in action, there is no better way to watch football or any sport than on an LG OLED TV," said Travis Kelce. "I was stunned by the picture quality, its ability to capture the speed of sports in intense, crisp detail and deliver an experience that made you feel like you were at the game. Working with them on this series also let me show people who I am off the field, I'm so much more than just an athlete and I appreciate LG seeing that and giving me the opportunity to share that with others."

"Following our series with basketball star Kyle Kuzma it was only fitting that our next partnership be with one of football's biggest champions, Travis Kelce," said Peggy Ang, LG's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "LG OLED TVs provide the ultimate home entertainment experience perfect for sports of all kinds. With our latest Only on OLED series we wanted to bring to our consumers unique content that goes beyond the game and highlights the stories behind today's biggest athletes off the field."

Episode 1 of the three-part series is now live on LG's YouTube channel. Episode 2 will go live on September 15, with the final episode airing on September 22. Additionally, special cut downs from the episodes can be watched on Kelce's social media channels and will also be promoted across the Kansas City Chief's channels.

This is the second sports-focused content series from LG's Only on OLED campaign. Earlier this summer, LG released Hangin' With Kuz, a social media series featuring basketball star Kyle Kuzma and his friend, actor Yung Taco, which offered fans a glimpse into his new home and off-court passions.

LG was the first to introduce transformative OLED technology to large screen TVs, and today, more than one million LG OLED TVs have been sold in the United States. Experts worldwide have hailed LG OLED as the best TV technology ever, thanks to its unique ability to create its own light. Only OLED features over 8.2 million self-lit pixels that can be individually controlled, resulting in the deepest black levels, greater detail in darker areas, and rich colors for the most realistic picture quality. For gaming and dynamic sports and movie content, the responsiveness and smoothness of the LG OLED viewing experience is unmatched.

For more information on LG OLED TVs, visit LG.com. Having FOMO about all of the exciting experiences coming from Only on OLED? Visit an LG-authorized retailer to upgrade your home entertainment experience.

