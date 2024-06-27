LG THINKS PINK WITH MYVIEW SMART MONITOR DESKTOP SETUP

The Setup Features an LG MyView Smart Monitor, Keyboard, and Mouse in a New Pink Colorway

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) today unveiled a Smart Monitor Desktop Setup in a new, chic pink colorway. Priced at $299.99, the LG MyView Smart Monitor Desktop Setup features a 27-inch MyView smart monitor with webOS and built-in speakers, complemented by a stylish matching keyboard and mouse. Designed for work and fun alike, this chic desktop setup is home office or dorm ready with access to cloud PC services like Microsoft 365 and Google applications without a PC1 and makes it easy to stream your favorite streaming apps through webOS2.

High Specs

The pink LG MyView Smart Monitor's 27-inch Full HD IPS display, with a 1920x1080 resolution, provides vibrant color and clarity at wide viewing angles, ensuring an immersive experience, whether connected to a laptop, gaming console or streaming from a mobile device. Equipped with two HDMI ports and two USB ports, the monitor provides ample connectivity options for various devices, and two built-in 5W speakers deliver impressive audio quality, making movies, shows, music, and video conference calls sound as good as they look.

With built-in webOS, users can effortlessly switch to their favorite streaming apps, like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+, without needing additional devices.3 Plus, LG's webOS platform offers seamless access to over 300+ free channels via LG Channels4, ranging from comedy to sports, and integrates cloud PC services to make working from home a breeze. Apple AirPlay & HomeKit compatibility enable wireless control and easy content casting or mirroring from iOS and MacOS devices.5

High Style

For those who value both style and functionality, the limited-edition pink LG MyView Smart Monitor Desktop Setup stands out with its unique colorway and thoughtful design. Smart on the inside and stylish on the outside, the LG MyView Smart Monitor in pink features a three-side virtually frameless design with a sleek, flat stand that enhances any desktop. The matching wireless keyboard and wireless mouse in the same cheery hue add a touch of personality to any workstation. For added convenience, the monitor supports the LG Magic Remote (available separately), allowing users to navigate content and control operations via voice commands.

This chic setup is more than just a tech upgrade - it's an opportunity to express your individuality while enjoying top-notch performance and convenience. For more information on all of the LG MyView Smart Monitor 2024 models, visit LG.com.

1Home Office services support only Microsoft 10 and 11 or higher. Microsoft 365 and Google registration and subscriptions may be required. Separate services may require payment for subscription. Supported service may vary by country.

2Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.

3Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.

4Number of LG Channels subject to change.

5Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor. Apple, the Apple logo, AirPlay, Apple TV, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. This LG MyView Smart Monitor Desktop Setup supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required for streaming services.

