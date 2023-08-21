LG THINQ UP 2.0 SHIFTS PARADIGM FOR HOME APPLIANCES TO PERSONALIZATION AND SERVITIZATION

News provided by

LG Electronics, Inc.

21 Aug, 2023, 21:55 ET

With Built-in Upgradability and New Subscription Services, Company's Smart Home Innovation Delivers Expanded Customer Experience 

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2023, LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil ThinQ UP 2.0, a smart home innovation that transforms home appliances into ultra-convenient and ultra-connected lifestyle solutions. ThinQ UP 2.0 highlights the expansion of LG's successful home appliance business into non-hardware areas, including subscription services, and confirms the company's leadership in promoting the 'servitization' of home appliances.[1]

Continue Reading
LG Electronics' home appliance product lineup with LG ThinQ UP 2.0
LG Electronics' home appliance product lineup with LG ThinQ UP 2.0

Aligned with its new Smart Home Solution strategy and 'Zero Labor Home Makes Quality Time' customer experience vision, LG will introduce a wide range of services designed to fulfill customers' needs and deliver greater freedom and ease in the home.

LG ThinQ UP 2.0 sets a new benchmark for personalization, tailoring product performance and service options to users' preferences throughout the entire customer journey. Unlike traditional products with fixed features and specifications, appliances compatible with ThinQ UP continuously update their essential functions and offer features suited to each individual user. A significant advancement over existing ThinQ UP appliances, ThinQ UP 2.0 products works intelligently to reduce the time and hassle of household chores, adding new services with flexible subscription options while also recommending additional services to make daily life smoother.

Hyper-personalized Appliances from the Very Beginning

The home appliance personalization process begins even before the customer receives their products. For example, customers who purchase a ThinQ UP 2.0 washing machine will be asked to participate in a three-step 'Life Pattern Analysis' survey, conducted through the LG ThinQ app. LG analyzes the survey results and applies optimized washing cycles matched to the customer's preferences, ensuring a tailor-made user experience right from the start. What's more, customers have the flexibility to adjust the order of cycles installed on their machines and can save their personal settings on the app.

Similarly customizable, LG's latest InstaView bottom freezer provides multiple options for maintaining the freshness of stored ingredients. Through the ThinQ app, users can apply precise temperature settings based on the types of food they have inside the fridge, and change the color of the LED lighting integrated into the InstaView door's glass panel. On top of that, they can leave messages and reminders for family members or housemates on the bottom freezer's LCD display.

Coming first to ThinQ UP 2.0 washers and dryers is an LG-developed on-device chip – called the DQ-C chip – and a brand-new operating system. The DQ-C chip has ample memory to support the addition of different types of content, enabling users to enjoy an array of tailored features and functions that can be easily managed via the appliances' touch displays, or the ThinQ app.

Presenting A Wide Range of Home Solutions

Leading the 'servitization' of home appliances, LG's new solution delivers personalized products and customized services that fit in with and enhance customers' lifestyles. When buying an appliance from the ThinQ UP 2.0 lineup, customers can choose from a range of services that can reduce the burden of household chores and management. These include subscriptions and smart home services that aid and augment the performance of LG's products, as well as laundry services for specialized clothing care and time-saving automated services for re-ordering detergent and fresh foods.[2]

Thanks to the diverse capabilities of ThinQ UP 2.0, LG's new washing machines, for instance, become all-in-one solutions that support users' lifestyles; giving them one-stop access to various convenient services, from dry-cleaning to clothing storage and beyond.[2]

Transitioning from a Product-Centric to a Smart Life Solutions Business

LG's appliance subscription service offers customers the freedom to sign up for a period ranging from three to six years in length, letting them choose the best option for their own individual circumstances. During the subscription period, the company provides monthly reports through the LG ThinQ app, suggesting personalized product recommendations based on the customer's usage patterns and preferences.

"LG ThinQ UP 2.0 marks the beginning of our journey towards a more service-based business model," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "A major player in the global home appliance market, LG is committed to leading the era of the 'Home as a Service' (HaaS) and will continue to present innovative solutions that enhance customers' lives better."

Visitors to LG's booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2023 from September 1-5 can experience the seamless convenience of LG's advanced ThinQ 2.0 appliances.

1  Products with ThinQ UP 2.0 capabilities are currently available in Korean region only.

2  Availability for products, features and home services may vary depending on model and region.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company 

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2190240/LG_ThinQ_UP_2_0_Product_Lineup_01.jpg

SOURCE LG Electronics, Inc.

Also from this source

LG OFFERS ONE-STOP LAUNDRY SOLUTION WITH NEW SECOND-GEN LG SIGNATURE WASHER-DRYER AT IFA 2023

LG UNVEILS ITS NEW BUILT-IN KITCHEN PACKAGE WITH "BETTER CULINARY LIFE FOR ALL" AT IFA 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.