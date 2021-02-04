LG To Broadcast Scenes From YouTube Originals "Life In A Day 2020" In New York's Times Square On February 8

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced it will feature scenes from the YouTube Originals documentary "Life In A Day 2020" by Academy Award-winning director Kevin Macdonald on its massive high definition digital billboard in New York's iconic Times Square on February 8 from 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

"Life In A Day 2020," debuts on YouTube February 6, when it will also be available on the YouTube app on smart TVs including LG's award-winning LG OLED TVs. The feature-length documentary is composed entirely of selected contributions from people around the world who filmed their day on July 25, 2020. LG OLED TVs deliver content the way the filmmakers intended it to be seen featuring more than 8 million self-lit pixels that deliver the deepest blacks, richest colors and realistic picture quality for the best possible experience when watching movies, sports, and playing video games.

Ten years after the original "Life In A Day," YouTube and the filmmakers asked people all over the world to record their lives to tell the story of a single day on Earth. The filmmakers received more than 300,000 submissions, nearly four times the number of submissions to the previous film, which includes thousands of hours of footage from 192 different countries, in more than 65 languages.

Directed by Academy Award-winning director Kevin MacDonald (The Mauritanian, One Day in September, The Last King of Scotland), and executive produced by Ridley Scott (The Martian, Gladiator) and Kai Hsiung (Lords of Chaos), "Life In A Day 2020" aims to showcase just how extraordinary life can be on an ordinary day.

"The profoundly beautiful film "Life In A Day 2020" deserves to be experienced on a stunning and immersive canvas," said Angela Courtin, Vice President, YouTube Marketing. "We're incredibly excited to partner with LG to let audiences know that, in addition to mobile and desktop, they can also view "Life in a Day" on LG's amazing screens through the YouTube app on LG OLED smart TVs."

"We are proud to collaborate with YouTube to feature this incredible and moving documentary live in Times Square on our LG digital billboard," said Peggy Ang, Senior Vice President of Marketing. LG USA. "We hope visitors to Times Square will take a moment in their own daily life on February 8 to watch a part of Life In A Day and then enjoy its full impact at home with their families on an LG OLED TV."

Celebrated as the "Best TV" for the seventh straight year at CES® 2021 and recently honored with a Technology & Engineering Emmy Award, LG OLED TVs feature pixels that emit their own light and turn completely off, creating a stunning picture that allows you to see virtually every detail. LG's webOS Smart TV platform provides access to the most popular streaming content services including YouTube.

For more information on LG's OLED TV lineup, visit lg.com .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com .

About YouTube Originals

YouTube Originals are award-winning, creative and engaging scripted and unscripted series and films across music, personalities and learning for fans all over the world. Spotlighting both YouTube creators alongside Hollywood's biggest stars, YouTube Originals provide an experience that only YouTube can offer. By tapping into the platform's growing global community, fan engagement product capabilities, and innovative content mixed with pioneering live-streamed specials, there is truly something for everybody. Fans experience YouTube Original content through ad-supported YouTube as well as YouTube Premium, a subscription service that offers access to a streaming music platform, and an uninterrupted, ad-free experience across all of YouTube, including YouTube Original series and movies. YouTube Originals are available in nearly 80 countries worldwide.

