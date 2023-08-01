LG TO SHARE FUTURE VISION FOR ON-THE-ROAD EXPERIENCES AT IAA MOBILITY 2023

News provided by

LG Electronics

01 Aug, 2023, 20:53 ET

Company Aims to Outline Its Vision for Future Mobility at First-Ever Press Conference in Munich, Germany

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announced today that it will unveil its vision for the future of mobility at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany.

On September 4, the day before IAA Mobility (September 5-10) opens its doors, the company will hold a press conference on the Main Stage (Hall A1) at the Messe München exhibition center during IAA Media Day, which will give the opportunity to learn how LG is "Taking Life's Good on the Road" in person.

Continue Reading
LG Electronics (LG) announced today that it will unveil its vision for the future of mobility at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany.
LG Electronics (LG) announced today that it will unveil its vision for the future of mobility at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany.

Presenting at IAA Mobility for the first time, LG will provide its vision of the in-vehicle experiences of the future and illustrate the highly advanced mobility ecosystem the company proposes to its partners and customers.

This press conference holds great significance as the Vehicle component Solutions Company's business has emerged as LG's primary business and driving growth engine. LG has already been recognized for its unique competitiveness across various industries. The company leverages the customer insights and customer experience know-how it has accumulated through its home appliances and IT products to expand into the mobility sector.

During a press conference held in South Korea in July, the company declared its transition to a "Smart Life Solution Company" and emphasized its commitment to actively responding to ever-evolving automobile trends. With its customer-oriented DNA embodied from the B2C business, LG aims to boost sales and solidify its position as a top-tier global company in the mobility industry.

The IAA Mobility 2023 press conference will be livestreamed on the company's website and LG Global YouTube channel.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

SOURCE LG Electronics

Also from this source

CEO anuncia visão ousada para transformar a LG em "Empresa de Soluções de Vida Inteligente"

LG CEO ANNOUNCES BOLD VISION TO TRANSFORM LG INTO 'SMART LIFE SOLUTIONS COMPANY'

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.