LG TO UNVEIL HOME ROBOT AT CES 2026, SHARING VISION FOR THE "ZERO LABOR HOME"

LG CLOiD Redefines Home Living by Making Daily Chores Effortless, Giving Customers More Time for What Matters Most

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will be showcasing its new home robot, LG CLOiD, for the first time at CES 2026, held in Las Vegas from January 6-9. Representing LG's continued progress in home robotics, LG CLOiD is designed to perform a wide range of indoor household tasks, enhancing everyday convenience and improving quality of life by making home management more efficient and intuitive.

Positioned as a home assistant, LG CLOiD embodies LG's vision of the "Zero Labor Home, Makes Quality Time" – a future where technology meaningfully reduces the burden of daily chores, allowing customers to focus more on the people and moments that matter most. The robot marks a significant milestone toward the company's long-term goal of freeing customers from the time-consuming demands of housework.

Featuring a suitable form factor optimized for today's living environments, LG CLOiD is built to perform a wide variety of tasks within the home. Its two articulated arms are powered by motors delivering seven degrees of freedom each, providing versatile motion similar to natural movements. Five individually actuated fingers on each hand provide advanced dexterity, allowing CLOiD to perform delicate and precise tasks that require fine motor control.

At the core of LG CLOiD is a chipset integrated into the head, functioning as the robot's "brain." This is complemented by a display, speaker, camera and an array of sensors that enable expressive communication, natural voice interaction and intelligent navigation. Powered by LG's Affectionate Intelligence technology, CLOiD is designed to sense its surroundings, interact in a natural and user-friendly way and refine its responses over time through repeated interactions – aiming to provide more personalized support for everyday tasks.

LG views robotics as a key future growth engine and is accelerating innovation in this strategically important sector. As part of this effort, the company has established HS Robotics Lab within its Home Appliance Solution Company to secure differentiated technologies and further strengthen its core robotics capabilities and product competitiveness. In parallel, LG is actively pursuing joint research initiatives and strategic partnerships with leading robotics companies in Korea and around the globe.

Visitors to CES 2026 can experience LG CLOiD and a variety of real-life "Zero Labor Home" scenarios at LG's booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center).

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

