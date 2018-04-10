LG To Unveil Seventh Generation G Series In Early May

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) announced that it will formally unveil its premium LG G7 ThinQ smartphone on May 2 in New York City and May 3 in Seoul. LG will host media events to introduce the LG G7 ThinQ on May 2 (EDT) in New York and on May 3 (KST) in Seoul. This will be the first G series smartphone to adopt the ThinQ name, created to identify all of LG's consumer electronics, home appliances and services that utilize artificial intelligence to deliver practical, consumer benefits.

The LG G7 ThinQ is an evolution of the foundation laid by the LG V30S ThinQ, the first LG smartphone to embrace AI as part of its core features. The V30S ThinQ incorporated AI technologies that enhanced the most frequently used features including voice recognition and Vision AI to improve camera convenience. The LG G7 ThinQ will offer improved interconnectivity with LG devices such as home appliances, TVs, and more.

"Now is the time when manufacturers have to pay close attention to what customers actually need and want for their smartphones," said Hwang Jeong-hwan, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "With the LG G7 ThinQ, LG is continuing to deliver on its promise to enhance core technologies to meet customers' real life needs by incorporating AI technologies that are more than features, they are part of the user experience."

LG Electronics MobileComm U.S.A. Inc, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the U.S. sales subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc. a global innovator and trend leader in the global mobile communications industry. LG is driving the evolution of mobile forward with its highly competitive core technologies in the areas of display, battery and camera optics and strategic partnerships with noted industry leaders. LG's consumer-centric products -- including the flagship premium G Series models -- incorporate unique, ergonomic designs and intuitive UX features that enhance the user experience. The company remains committed to leading consumers into the era of convergence, maximizing inter-device connectivity between smartphones, tablets and a wide range of home and portable electronics products. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

