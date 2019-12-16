LG Transforms Commercial Buildings With Award-Winning HVAC Systems

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA is debuting two new case studies in the LG Project Profile Series – The Ebell of Los Angeles, a historic Los Angeles performance art facility, and The Lido House, an Autograph Collection by Marriott hotel, a high-end property in Newport Beach, Calif. The projects showcase how LG's unique heating, ventilation and air conditioning technologies can be applied in commercial environments where historic and design implications are of paramount importance.

With the need to replace old, inefficient systems that only cooled the theater space, the Ebell of Los Angeles sought a new, innovative HVAC solution to address the needs of the larger complex beyond the theater and the occupants. With a location just minutes to the beach, the Lido House often faces fluctuations in weather and temperature, necessitating an HVAC solution that provides year-round heating and cooling with superior energy efficiency. The Ebell of Los Angeles and the accompanying Wilshire Ebell Theater participates in and encourages the educational, cultural and social growth of the Los Angeles community. The LG AHU Conversion Kits, consisting of EEV and Communication kits worked to effectively dehumidify and condition the air to increase comfort exponentially within the main theater space. Designed with an effortless sense of style and definitive beach-house vibe, Lido House by Marriott has quickly become one of Newport Beach’s favorite upscale destinations. The LG Multi V™ 5 comes standard with LGRED° heat technology has garnered critical acclaim for energy efficiency, flexibility in design and installation options, to satisfy Lido House’s needs.

LG's industry-leading Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technology and ducted and duct-free solutions are making major inroads in the United States where the demand for high-performance, flexible HVAC technology continues to grow. LG's air conditioning systems are designed to minimize efficiency losses found in conventional HVAC systems, provide sustainable energy savings, and offer one of the lowest lifecycle costs of any system on the market today. LG's growing set of controls are helping building managers to seamlessly manage and regulate their systems with the simple touch of a button.

The Ebell of Los Angeles

Opened more than a century ago, The Ebell of Los Angeles and the accompanying Wilshire Ebell Theater encourage the educational, cultural and social growth of the Los Angeles community. Working with a wide range of artists and promoters from around the world, the Theater brings performing arts to the diverse population of the city. Since 1927, the complex has been owned and operated by the Ebell of Los Angeles women's club, and it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994, solidifying its status as an iconic structure.

With the need to replace old, inefficient cooling towers and a chiller system that only cooled the theater space, The Ebell of Los Angeles' management team sought a new, innovative HVAC solution to address the needs of the larger complex beyond the theater and the occupants. Ultimately, LG's Air Handling Unit (AHU) Conversion Kits paired with Multi V™ 5 VRF condensing units were installed. They could be easily mounted within the confines of the space and met the careful consideration of many preservation and aesthetic requirements. LG's industry-leading VRF technology was selected as it excels at sensible cooling and the modularity of the design enables the overall system to properly condition the varied spaces throughout the theater and event spaces despite the heating and cooling load changes caused by shifting occupancy.

The Lido House, Autograph Collection by Marriott

Designed with an effortless sense of style and definitive beach-house vibe, Lido House by Marriott has quickly become one of Newport Beach's favorite upscale destinations. The Lido House features 130 stylish guest rooms, along with five unique cottages – each curated by a local designer, paying homage to the unique ambiance and coastal lifestyle of the affluent community. The resort also includes a full-service restaurant, rooftop deck and full day spa for guests. With a location just minutes to the beach, the property often faces fluctuations in weather and temperature, necessitating an HVAC solution that provides year-round heating and cooling with superior energy efficiency.

Once plans for the design were complete, LG was identified as the ideal solution due to its expansive offering, design flexibility and energy-efficient units. The Lido House management team specified LG's Multi V 5 and Multi V S VRF systems, both known for incredible energy efficiency, flexibility in design and installation options. The team also installed two LG AC Smart central controllers to help building managers effectively control the HVAC system throughout the main building space.

"LG is continually focused on bringing the most innovative, energy-efficient and forward-thinking HVAC solutions and controls to customers across a range of projects– from iconic institutions to luxury hotel properties and everything in between," said Kevin McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA. "We're challenging the industry standard with our suite of award-winning solutions and helping building owners, managers, architects and contractors better plan for and manage a variety of installations."

