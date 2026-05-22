LG TURNS UP THE SAVINGS THIS MEMORIAL DAY ACROSS HOME APPLIANCES AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS

Limited-Time Offers Available Across LG Kitchen and Laundry Appliances, OLED TVs, Monitors, Laptops, and Audio Products

News Summary:

LG Electronics USA is offering Memorial Day savings across home entertainment and home appliance products, including select LG OLED and QNED TVs and LG kitchen, laundry, and cleaning appliances.

The promotion highlights LG's latest technology categories, including large-screen OLED and QNED TVs, curved OLED gaming monitors, LG smart kitchen and laundry appliances, portable audio speakers, and lightweight laptops.

Limited-time offers give shoppers a chance to upgrade home entertainment and home essentials with AI-powered performance, smart features, and premium design across multiple product categories.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is kicking off the summer shopping season with Memorial Day savings on select home appliances, part of America's most reliable line of home appliances and premium OLED, QNED, and value-packed UHD TVs powered by AI-enhanced picture processing for a more immersive viewing experience. Consumers can also buy more and save more when bundling two or more eligible LG and/or LG STUDIO home appliances, through June 16th, 2026. 1

LG TVs: Made For the Way You Watch

LG Electronics USA is kicking off the summer shopping season with Memorial Day savings on select home appliances, part of America’s most reliable line of home appliances and premium OLED, QNED, and value-packed UHD TVs powered by AI-enhanced picture processing for a more immersive viewing experience. LG Electronics USA is offering Memorial Day savings across home entertainment and home appliance products, including select LG OLED and QNED TVs and LG kitchen, laundry, and cleaning appliances.

LG is offering Memorial Day deals on TVs designed for everything from blockbuster movies and live sports to next-level gaming.

LG 65-Inch OLED evo AI G5 ( OLED65G5WUA ) - Enjoy premium OLED picture quality with enhanced brightness, AI-powered picture processing and Gallery+, which lets you enjoy beautiful works of art when the TV is not in use. Now $2,199 ($1,200 off MSRP).

Enjoy premium OLED picture quality with enhanced brightness, AI-powered picture processing and Gallery+, which lets you enjoy beautiful works of art when the TV is not in use. Now LG 65-Inch OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV ( OLED65C5PUA ) - Experience cinematic OLED contrast with self-lit pixels, AI-enhanced image optimization and smart 4K performance for movies, sports and gaming. Now $1,299 ($1,400 off MSRP).

Experience cinematic OLED contrast with self-lit pixels, AI-enhanced image optimization and smart 4K performance for movies, sports and gaming. Now LG 65-Inch OLED AI B5 (OLED65B5PUA) - Bring home rich OLED picture quality with intelligent AI processing and immersive viewing at a compelling value. Now $999 ($1,000 off MSRP).

LG also offers select LG OLED TV and SC9 Soundbar bundles that save shoppers up to $500 on the TV and an additional $200 on select Dolby Atmos soundbars.2

LG Audio: Sound For Summer

LG Sound Suite: Bring immersive, room-filling audio to movies, music and more with the world's first Dolby Atmos FlexConnect audio system. More than an audio solution, it senses your space and fills it with immersive Dolby Atmos® sound3 transforming your home into an entertainment oasis. Available offers through May 31 include:

Gaming and Productivity: Built for What's Next

39-Inch UltraGear™ OLED WQHD 240Hz 0.03ms G-Sync Compatible 800R Curved Gaming Monitor with webOS ( 39GX90SA-W ) - Enjoy smooth gameplay with an 800R curved OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time, plus NVIDIA G-SYNC™ and AMD FreeSync™ Premium support. Now $999 ($600 off MSRP).

Enjoy smooth gameplay with an 800R curved OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time, plus NVIDIA G-SYNC™ and AMD FreeSync™ Premium support. Now 34-Inch UltraGear™ OLED WQHD 240Hz 0.03ms G-Sync Compatible 800R Curved Gaming Monitor ( 34GX900A-B ) - Stay competitive in fast-moving games with a curved OLED display, ultra-fast response time, and reliable performance backed by AMD FreeSync™ Premium. Now $799 ($500 off MSRP).

Stay competitive in fast-moving games with a curved OLED display, ultra-fast response time, and reliable performance backed by AMD FreeSync™ Premium. Now LG gram 17-Inch Lightweight Laptop (17Z90TL-H.AUB6U3) - Work, travel, and stream with LG's ultra-lightweight 17-inch laptop, which features a spacious high-resolution display, an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, and long-lasting battery life. Now $1,499 ($200 off MSRP).

Kitchen Appliances: Host Like Never Before This Summer

26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice ( LRYXC2606S ) - Built-In Style. Full-Size Capacity. LG delivers the ultra-large, 26 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge in a counter-depth design for a seamless, built-in look. Now $2,799 ($1,400 off MSRP).

Built-In Style. Full-Size Capacity. LG delivers the ultra-large, 26 cu. ft. capacity of a standard-depth fridge in a counter-depth design for a seamless, built-in look. Now 24 Inch Smart FlushFit™ Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash® Pro, and Dynamic Heat Dry™ w/AutoVent Dry™ (LDNPM545S) - Tackle tough cleanup with QuadWash® Pro technology and fast one-hour wash and dry cycles, paired with a streamlined FlushFit™ design, LG ThinQ® connectivity, SmartDiagnosis™, and ultra-quiet 46 dBA operation. ENERGY STAR® certified. Now $749.00 ($400 off MSRP).

Laundry: The Summer Refresh Your Laundry Room Deserves

Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Center Control™ 4.5 cu. ft. Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Electric Dryer ( WKEX200HGA and WKEX200HBA ) - Simplify laundry day with TurboWash™ 360° for faster cleaning, AI DD® technology for optimized wash settings, and TurboSteam™ plus the Allergiene™ Wash Cycle for advanced fabric care. ENERGY STAR® and Asthma & Allergy Friendly certified. 4 Now $2,099 ($800 off MSRP).

- Simplify laundry day with TurboWash™ 360° for faster cleaning, AI DD® technology for optimized wash settings, and TurboSteam™ plus the Allergiene™ Wash Cycle for advanced fabric care. ENERGY STAR® and Asthma & Allergy Friendly certified. Now LG Styler® Smart Steam Closet with Dual TrueSteam® Technology, Dynamic MovingHanger™ and Built-In HandySteamer™ (SC5GMR80H) - Refresh, sanitize, and de-wrinkle garments with Dual TrueSteam® Technology, Dynamic MovingHanger™, Dual Inverter HeatPump™ drying, and a Built-In HandySteamer™ for quick touchups. Now $2,199.00 ($500 off MSRP).

Home Cleaning: Cordless Power for Summer Refreshes

CordZero™ Q3 Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto Multi-Surface Detect, Dual Floor Max™ Lite Nozzle & LED Crevice Tool (C5323GW and C5323B0) - Tackle everyday messes with powerful cordless performance, automatic floor detection, and Kompressor™ technology for extended cleaning. Now $299 ($30 off MSRP).

For more details and to shop all of LG's Memorial Day savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

1Get an instant rebate in the amount up to $300 when you purchase two (2), three (3), or four (4) or more eligible LG and/or LG STUDIO Kitchen, Laundry, or Floor Care appliances in a single purchase between April 9, 2026 and June 16, 2026 (the "Program Period"). Bundle must include two (2) eligible appliances to qualify for a $100, three (3) eligible appliances to qualify for a $200, four (4) or more eligible appliances to qualify for a $300 instant rebate. LG STUDIO bundle must include four (4) eligible LG STUDIO appliances to qualify for $600, five (5) or more eligible LG STUDIO appliances to qualify for $800. Consumers may receive a maximum of $800 by purchasing five (5) or more LG STUDIO appliances. This offer is subject to availability. The maximum number of appliances of the same category allowed to qualify for this instant rebate is two (2) except Over-The-Range Microwave maximum is one (1).

2Compatible with 55", 65", and 77" OLED evo C2, C3, C4 & C5 models.

3Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

4Based on certification by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY Mark is a Registered Trade Mark of the ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA and ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA