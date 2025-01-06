Company Showcases Future of AI-Powered Customer Experiences Through CEO Keynote and Immersive Storytelling

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) unveiled its vision for AI-powered customer experiences themed "Life's Good 24/7 with Affectionate Intelligence" at the LG World Premiere event in Las Vegas on January 6, the eve of CES 2025, widely regarded as the world's most influential tech event.

LG UNVEILS A DAY IN A LIFE WITH “AFFECTIONATE INTELLIGENCE” AT LG WORLD PREMIERE LG UNVEILS A DAY IN A LIFE WITH “AFFECTIONATE INTELLIGENCE” AT LG WORLD PREMIERE

To showcase the full scope of LG's Affectionate Intelligence-powered customer experience, the event stage was divided into three areas representing the various spaces in people's lives, from the home to mobility and commercial spaces. The company, through engaging demonstrations highlighting real-life scenarios, made clear how its advanced AI will transform daily life for the better.

LG "Affectionate Intelligence" is redefining the conventional, technical understanding of AI by focusing on its potential to revolutionize the customer experience paradigm. This concept leverages AI technology to better understand and empathize with customers, delivering more personalized and differentiated experiences.

The LG World Premiere kicked off with a video titled "Less Artificial, More Human," followed by a keynote speech delivered by LG CEO William Cho.

Empowering AI-Based Integrated Services with Microsoft

To support his vision of providing compelling integrated services, CEO Cho announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft. The plan is to lead innovation by combining LG's products and customer insights from various spaces, such as the home, mobility and commercial areas, with Microsoft's AI technology to implement empathetic AI integrated services.

Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft, shared, "At Microsoft, we believe AI will fundamentally change the way we live and work, and we could not be more excited to partner with LG Electronics – the pioneers of smart, connected spaces – to integrate AI into life's everyday experiences."

The two companies are working on enhancing AI agents for various spaces, including homes, vehicles, hotels and offices. LG has been applying Microsoft's voice recognition and speech synthesis technologies to its Self-Driving AI Home Hub, enabling it to understand diverse accents, pronunciations and colloquial expressions. Plans also include developing AI agents that not only understand and interact with customers but also predict their needs and preferences.

Althoff also announced further Microsoft collaboration with LG in the rapidly growing field of AI data centers. With LG's thermal management systems and advanced chiller technologies optimized for AI data centers, the partnership aims to enhance energy efficiency in these critical backbones of AI infrastructure. Together, the companies plan to create next-generation data centers that are more efficient and sustainable.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 82 trillion in 2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

SOURCE LG Electronics