LG Unveils “PROFESSIONAL LAUNDRY” Lineup for Commercial Market at Texcare 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its PROFESSIONAL LAUNDRY lineup at Texcare International 2024, a global B2B laundry and textile care exhibition, held in Frankfurt, Germany, from November 6-9. Prioritizing energy efficiency, the new lineup features a variety of large-capacity solutions, including 30-kilogram washers and dryers, as well as a washer-dryer combo with heat pump, offering a maximum capacity of 25 kilograms for washing and 16 kilograms for drying. With the launch of its PROFESSIONAL LAUNDRY lineup, LG aims to strengthen its position in the commercial laundry market, both in Europe and worldwide.

LG's comprehensive range of large-capacity commercial washers and dryers provides several outstanding options for customers to choose from. The new PROFESSIONAL LAUNDRY lineup features 20-, 25- and 30-kilogram washers, as well as 25- and 30-kilogram dryers, along with a 25- kilogram washer-dryer combo. These solutions are equipped with LG's advanced AI technology, which automatically adjusts water usage and washing/drying times based on load size, enabling a complete cycle in just 60 minutes.*

Along with energy efficiency, LG's PROFESSIONAL LAUNDRY lineup boasts outstanding durability. The new washers feature the company's Ball Balancing System, which supports a maximum spin speed of 1,100 RPM and enhances stability during high-speed washing cycles. The 25-kilogram washer-dryer combo stands out as one of the largest models in the heat pump combo category and is the industry's first commercial combo to employ an inverter heat pump drying module. This proprietary technology significantly reduces drying times and boosts energy efficiency. Ideal for businesses with high laundry demands, such as hotels and care facilities, LG's impressive heat pump combo represents a reliable, energy-efficient alternative to traditional gas and electric dryers.

LG's commercial laundry solutions deliver further value with Proactive Customer Care, a smart service that actively monitors the machines' operational data to identify potential issues before they arise. This service sends alerts to facility managers through the LG Laundry Crew app, allowing them to take preventive measures and avoid any service interruptions. In addition, the machines are equipped with features designed to safeguard performance, such as Tub Cleaning, which helps maintain hygienic conditions within the drum.

Since entering the global commercial laundry market in 2008, LG has consistently expanded its influence within the segment. Earlier this year, the company strengthened its partnership with WASH, a leading North American laundry service provider, to increase its presence in the growing U.S. and Canadian markets for laundry solutions in multi-family housing and university dormitories. LG also continues to showcase its innovations globally, with a successful appearance at the Clean Show 2022 in the U.S. and now at Texcare International 2024 in Germany.

With its new PROFESSIONAL lineup leading the way, LG plans to continue expanding its presence in Europe's commercial laundry solutions sector. The company's high-efficiency washer and dryer technologies will play a key role in helping commercial laundry operations lower their energy consumption.

"Building on our success in the residential washer and dryer market, we are now accelerating our efforts to lead the commercial laundry sector and are excited to launch our innovative, energy-efficient PROFESSIONAL LAUNDRY lineup," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "Texcare International 2024 is a notable opportunity to grow our commercial laundry business and strengthen our standing in the global market, particularly in Europe."

*Based on an IEC standard load of 7 kilograms for washing and drying courses. Actual results may vary depending on usage environment and washing conditions.

