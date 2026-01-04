LG UNVEILS THE WALLPAPER TV: THE WORLD'S THINNEST, TRUE WIRELESS OLED TV

The Iconic Wallpaper TV Returns in a 9mm Class Thin Form Factor with Hyper Radiant Color Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, LG Electronics (LG) unveils its latest OLED lineup, headlined by the return of an icon: the LG OLED evo W6, True Wireless Wallpaper TV. The W6 revives LG's Wallpaper Design first introduced in 2017, now combined with True Wireless connectivity and the company's most advanced picture innovation yet – Hyper Radiant Color Technology. Celebrating 13 consecutive years of OLED leadership, LG once again sets the standard for next generation display excellence with its full 2026 OLED evo series, all powered by this groundbreaking technology.

Innovation at Its Thinnest: The Wallpaper OLED TV with True Wireless

Leading the 2026 lineup is the LG OLED evo W6, envisioned to blend into the space while leaving just the experience. With a 9mm class thin body, achieved by meticulous miniaturization of essential components and a complete re-engineering of its internal architecture, the Wallpaper TV delivers a sleek, lightweight form without sacrificing structural integrity. An improved wall mount also enables the TV to sit flush against the wall from edge-to-edge, completing the intended Wallpaper Design.

LG's True Wireless technology1 gives customers the freedom to place the Wallpaper TV almost anywhere in the room. All inputs are located on the Zero Connect Box — which can be positioned up to 10 meters away — for the TV's remarkable thinness and minimal design.

Where sophisticated design meets advanced wireless technology to deliver visually lossless 4K video and audio wirelessly, the Wallpaper TV stands as the world's thinnest True Wireless OLED TV. It demonstrates that a thin silhouette does not require a sacrifice in the viewing experience, delivering the full intensity of LG's flagship picture quality.

Hyper Radiant Color Technology: The Next Evolution of OLED Brilliance

LG presents a new standard for the next OLED with its Hyper Radiant Color Technology:2 improving black, color, and brightness to the highest level while lowering reflection.

This evolution enables the Wallpaper TV to be the brightest ever. Powered by Brightness Booster Ultra, it achieves luminance levels up to 3.9 times brighter3 than conventional OLEDs. For this increased brilliance to remain pristine in any viewing environment, the Wallpaper TV uses a screen specifically engineered for the lowest reflectance among LG TVs, earning the industry-first Reflection Free Premium certification from Intertek.4 With this breakthrough, users can experience the Perfect Blacks5 and Perfect Colors6 that LG OLED TV's UL Solutions-verified displays are known for – now without distraction, even in brightly lit rooms.

Orchestrating these visual advancements is the new α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen3, featuring a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is 5.6 times more powerful.7 This increase in computing power enables the new Dual AI Engine. Unlike traditional processors that often sacrifice natural texture to reduce noise, the Dual AI Engine runs parallel algorithms to execute both tasks simultaneously, resulting in a balanced image that retains natural detail while eliminating over-sharpening.

LG Gallery+: A Versatile Platform for Personalized Interiors

LG Gallery+ complements the Wallpaper TV in empowering interior-conscious customers to tailor their living space to their unique tastes. The service transforms the screen into a versatile element that shapes the room's atmosphere, offering over 4,500 visuals ranging from cinematic moments to game graphics alongside customers' personal photo collections and images they created with Generative AI. Enhanced by mood-matching background music, LG Gallery+ elevates the TV into a dynamic tool for self-expression and interior styling. The service is available across the LG TV lineup including the Wallpaper TV.

Advanced Gaming Performance

LG continues to lead the gaming TV sector with features tailored for high-performance play. The Wallpaper TV alongside the 2026 OLED evo models8 support a 4K 165Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium, designed for tear-free, ultra-smooth gameplay. With a 0.1ms pixel response time and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), the displays offer the responsiveness sought by gamers.

AI TV Experience Personalized with Multi-AI, Made More Secure with LG Shield

LG's vision for TV experience is ultra-personalization through its award-winning webOS platform. This year, through Voice ID users will be presented with their personalized 'My Page' home screen. With just a spoken command, the TV recognizes who is watching and instantly switches the interface to match the speaker's profile — complete with personal widgets and apps — ensuring the content is always relevant to the current user, even if another family member was watching previously.

The customer experience is enriched by Multi-AI capabilities, integrating Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot to allow users to vocalize questions and receive tailored responses. An upgraded AI Concierge further enhances viewing by helping customers effortlessly explore content-related information with minimal interruption. Activated by voice or the Magic Remote, users can access the new 'In This Scene' feature for cast details and related content, with the novelty of generating images with AI. This entire ecosystem is secured by LG Shield, a CES 2026 Innovation Award-winner, which safeguards data through advanced encryption and security measures, letting users enjoy personalized experiences with peace of mind.

"The Wallpaper TV represents the beautiful convergence of our True Wireless leadership, form factor innovation, and 13 years of OLED mastery," said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "LG continues to raise the bar for OLED TVs, setting the standard for what's next."

Visitors to CES 2026 can experience the new Wallpaper TV and the full OLED evo lineup at the LG Electronics booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center) from January 6-9. For more information, visit https://www.lg.com/global/newsroom/news/.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

1 Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen. Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

2 Applies to W6, G6 series (except 97-inch models), and C6 series (applies to 88, 77-inch models).

3 Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region. Peak brightness is 3.9X brighter than conventional OLED @3% window by Internal measurements.

4 LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for Reflection free measured to IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation. Applies to W6 and G6 series (except 97, 48-inch models).

5 LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

6 LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering color consistency levels >99% up to 500lux, based on IDMS Sections 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.

7 Compared with previous year of OLED evo models (α9 AI Processor Gen8).

8 Except G6 97-inch models.

