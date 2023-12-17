LG UNVEILS TRANSPARENT ANTENNA FOR VEHICLES WITH SAINT-GOBAIN SEKURIT AT CES 2024

LG Electronics

17 Dec, 2023, 20:00 ET

Designed in Partnership with Global Leader in Glazing Solutions, LG's Next-gen Transparent Antenna Delivers Seamless Design and Enhanced Telecommunications

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) will unveil its transparent antenna for automobiles at CES 2024. LG's transparent film-type antenna, which is applied directly to vehicle glass, was designed in collaboration with renowned French glass manufacturer, Saint-Gobain Sekurit. A transformative telecommunications technology, the company's transparent telematics solution is expected to make waves as in the rapidly evolving mobility sector while further strengthening LG's position in the automotive solutions market.

The automotive industry, where electric vehicles are now the norm and autonomous and software-defined vehicles are soon to arrive, is set for a connectivity revolution. This transformation demands cutting-edge telecommunications environments capable of real-time data exchange within high-tech personal spaces.

Designed for compatibility with various types of glass and vehicle designs, LG's transparent antenna will be available as an on-glass or in-glass solution. The broad surface application of the film-type antenna guarantees reliable telecommunications performance and provides scalability to handle increased network traffic. Extremely adaptable, LG's latest telematics innovation offers improved connectivity with support for 5G, GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and Wi-Fi.

The transparent antenna can be seamlessly integrated in car windshields or in glass sunroofs. This means vehicle manufacturers don't have to make any design concessions when developing new models as it removes the need for the kind of housing typically required to accommodate conventional antennas. The film-type antenna features more than 80 of LG's patented innovations, including the design capability to make antenna patterns transparent and transparent electrode technology. LG, in partnership with Saint-Gobain Sekurit, enhanced product integrity by developing a method to apply the transparent antenna onto glass. The leading glass maker is equipping electric vehicles worldwide.

"We're pleased to unveil our smart glass featuring LG's transparent antenna technology," said Thibaut Heitz, Innovation and R&D Director of Saint-Gobain Sekurit. "In collaboration with LG, a leader in vehicle component solutions, we are pioneering advancements in vehicle telecommunications. Our common objective aim is to provide an enriched and unique in-vehicle environment, bringing the future of mobility to fruition".

"Created through our close partnership with Saint-Gobain Sekurit, the transparent antenna is a next-generation product that has proven its exceptional communications performance for automotive applications via vehicle tests," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. "As a global leader in telematics and automotive solutions, LG is committed to advancing its technological capabilities and will continue to introduce new solutions that drive the evolution of the mobility experience."

About LG Electronics Vehicle Component Solutions Company

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company is bringing human-centric innovations to the auto industry. Having secured its position as a trusted and innovative partner, the company continues to provide intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, connectivity, and automotive vision systems. As an 'Innovation Partner for Future Mobility', LG is committed to diversifying its portfolio to further strengthened its capabilities with acquisitions including automotive lighting systems provider, ZKW Group, and vehicle cybersecurity company Cybellum, as well as the joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility

About Saint-Gobain Sekurit

With more than 350 years in business, Saint-Gobain is one of the 100 most innovative groups in the world. Worldwide, Saint-Gobain Sekurit designs and manufactures sustainable and innovative high-performance glazing systems specifically for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). As a trusted automotive partner, Saint-Gobain Sekurit aims to be a game-changer; improving individual and collective mobility by making every drive a great experience while providing safety for all and preserving our future. www.saint-gobain-sekurit.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301782/Transparent_Antenna_LG_Saint_Gobain_Sekurit.jpg

