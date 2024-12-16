LG USA ANNOUNCES CREATION OF 2025 SUMMER INTERNSHIPS EXCLUSIVELY FOR RUTGERS STUDENT-ATHLETES

Program Announced at Rutgers Men's Basketball Game as Part of LG's Life's Good Night

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, a proud partner of Rutgers Athletics, announced the creation of two positions in its annual LG Summer Internship Program exclusively for Rutgers student-athletes. The announcement was made at a recent Rutgers men's basketball game, which also featured a series of Life's Good giveaways for fans, including LG TVs and LG XBOOM Audio products.

Louis Giagrande, Chief Marketing Officer for LG Electronics USA, center with ball, is joined by, from center left, Rutgers Interim Athletic Director Ryan Pisarri, Lisa Tirrell, President and Chief Executive Officer for Scarlet Asset Management Company, Carey Loch, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Development and Success for Rutgers University, and Audrey Cha, former LG Electronics USA intern, during a ceremony announcing the creation of two annual internship positions at LG Electronics for Rutgers student-athletes, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 in Piscataway, N.J. LG Electronics USA is an official partner of Rutgers Athletics. Rutgers University students receive LG XBOOM speakers after winning the "Life's Good" fan competition during halftime of a Rutgers basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 in Piscataway, N.J. LG Electronics USA is an official partner of Rutgers Athletics.

As part of the company's commitment to fostering young talent, interns will have the chance to work alongside experienced professionals, gaining exposure to various areas of LG's organizations and making important contributions to real-world projects as part of the internship program.

"LG is a very meaningful and impactful place to work," said Audrey Cha, a junior at Rutgers and former LG brand marketing summer intern who was on hand to help make the announcement. "I'm really passionate about the field of marketing, and my internship allowed me to experience a lot of real-world work in my field. I was also able to make a lot of connections that I've maintained even after my internship ended," she added.

LG also added multiple Life's Good moments throughout the game for the fans. As part of the company's sponsorship, LG brought "Life's Good" to center court at Jersey Mike's Arena with a friendly head-to-head competition and product giveaways. Following the game, fans enjoyed a meet-and-greet with Rutgers guard and team captain, Jeremiah Williams.

"LG recognizes the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders, and our internship program provides a unique opportunity for students to gain enriching experiences in a variety of fields in a dynamic corporate environment," said Louis Giagrande, LG USA head of marketing. "We are proud to partner with Rutgers Athletics to support their student-athletes both on and off the court."

"LG's summer internship program continues to create exceptional opportunities for our student-athletes," said Carey Loch, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Development and Success at Rutgers University. "The presence of LG at this game had a powerful impact, energizing fans, strengthening the LG-Rutgers partnership and showcasing LG's investment in our students' futures."

In addition to highlighting the internship program, the halftime competition featured a head-to-head challenge where fans tested their basketball shooting skills for a chance to win LG prizes. During the post-game meet and greet with Williams, fans also had the opportunity to take pictures, get his autograph and win LG products including XBOOM XL7 and XBOOM XG2T portable audio speakers.

To learn more about LG's commitment to student-athletes, visit https://www.lg.com/us/ncaa.

