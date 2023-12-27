LG USHERS IN 'ZERO LABOR HOME' WITH ITS SMART HOME AI AGENT AT CES 2024

LG Electronics, Inc.

27 Dec, 2023, 00:12 ET

Company's Game-changing Innovation Leverages the Latest AI, Autonomous Mobility Technology and Conversation Services for a Smarter Life at Home

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is ready to unveil its innovative smart home Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent at CES 2024. LG's smart home AI agent boasts robotic, AI and multi-modal technologies that enable it to move, learn, comprehend and engage in complex conversations. An all-around home manager and companion rolled into one, LG's smart life solution enhances users' daily lives and showcases the company's commitment to realizing its "Zero Labor Home" vision.

LG Electronics unveils its innovative smart home Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent at CES 2024.

With its advanced 'two-legged' wheel design, LG's smart home AI agent is able to navigate the home independently. The intelligent device can verbally interact with users and express emotions through movements made possible by its articulated leg joints. Moreover, the use of multi-modal AI technology, which combines voice and image recognition along with natural language processing, enables the smart home AI agent to understand context and intentions as well as actively communicate with users.

Functioning as a 'moving' smart home hub, this AI agent connects with and controls smart home appliances and household IoT devices. Through LG's latest collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the AI agent is equipped with the Qualcomm® Robotics RB5 Platform, enabling powerful on-device AI features such as face and user recognition. The AI agent utilizes its built-in camera, speaker and various sensors to gather real-time environmental data, including temperature, humidity and indoor air quality. LG's advanced AI technologies analyze this data, continuously learning and combining it with external information. The AI agent can even act as a pet monitor and security guard, providing users with the ability to see and care for their pets remotely and sending alerts if any unusual activity is detected.

What's more, the LG smart home AI agent offers exceptional versatility and scalability. For example, it can autonomously patrol the home when no one is there, moving from one room to another and sending notifications to the user's smartphone if it finds an open window or any lights left on. Additionally, it can help conserve energy by connecting with a smart outlet and turning off unused devices throughout the house.

When the user returns home, the AI agent greets them at the front door, discerns their emotions by analyzing their voice and facial expressions, and selects music or other content to suit their mood. It also assists users in their daily lives by providing transportation details, weather updates, personal schedules, or reminders to take medications.

With the smart home AI agent and its active hub features, LG aims to liberate users from the burden of housework, and seeks to establish itself as a dominant player in the smart home market.

"Our groundbreaking smart home AI agent combines cutting-edge autonomous mobility and AI technologies with advanced communication capabilities and services to help free customers from household chores," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "A smart life solution company, LG will continue to help customers experience a smarter, more enjoyable life at home."

Visitors to CES 2024 from January 9-12 can see all of the LG's latest smart life solutions, including the smart home AI agent, at the company's booth (#16008, Las Vegas Convention Center).

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company 

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

