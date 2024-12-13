LG VIDEO DISPLAYS HAVE STARRING ROLE AT MERYL STREEP CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTISTS

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Selects LG 'Miraclass' DVLED Cinema Screen

As Centerpiece of Center's Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Screening Room

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global innovator LG Electronics, named by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation as the official technology partner of the new Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists in Los Angeles, is the exclusive cinema LED display provider for the center's Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Screening Room built around the LG Miraclass DVLED Cinema Screen.

Courtney B. Vance, President and Chairman of the Board of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, said the Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists "opens new opportunities for our industry to collaborate and strengthen community bonds, and the Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Screening Room is the star attraction. The new LG LED technology deployed here is sure to drive discussions among attendees about how the future of cinema presentation and filmmaking can enhance viewer experiences and expand creative opportunities." (Click here to watch Vance give a tour of the Streep Center.)

The Streep Center is a 15,000-square-foot world-class facility that will serve as an educational hub and creative home for all 160,000 SAG-AFTRA artists. Named in honor of Actors' Council member and longtime Foundation supporter Meryl Streep, the Center features voiceover recording sound booths, on-camera recording studios, tech labs, an editing bay and instructional classrooms, all equipped with advanced commercial displays provided by LG Electronics USA.

According to SAG-AFTRA Foundation Executive Director Cyd Wilson, the Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Screening Room Powered by LG is "the crown jewel" of the Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists. "This intimate screening room and educational space," she said, "will host over 200 film and television screenings each year with Q&A sessions featuring the greatest actors, directors, producers, show runners and influencers in the entertainment industry who will speak about their current projects and their careers to an audience of SAG-AFTRA performers."

Wilson explained that the design of the 100-seat screening room, which has a low ceiling, made LG's Miraclass DVLED Cinema Screen the optimal choice as it eliminated the need to mount a projector, build a projection space or sacrifice screen size. The technology also allows content management and delivery to be centralized and simplified for operators through LG's intuitive software platform.

The 200-inch 4K LG Miraclass display installed in the screening room is designed to deliver incredible picture quality and performance by combining 24-bit color processing with LG's latest self-emissive LED pixels to reproduce 68.7 billion colors and near-perfect blacks, enabling outstanding contrast and accuracy for every film and visual style. Because each pixel is identical and lit individually, the screens exhibit brightness uniformity all the way to the last corner pixel, solving a key drawbacks of single-source projection solutions.

Beyond the giant screening room display, other LG commercial display innovations are showcased throughout the Meryl Streep Center. The lobby and main classroom both feature LG 86-inch UHD "high haze" displays, while five 65-inch UHD displays are installed in the reception, programs, production, voiceover and greenroom areas. With a brightness of up to 500 nits, these high-performance displays deliver clear content and attract attention, making them ideal for presentations and communications throughout the center.

Other LG commercial displays – 43-inch Ultra HD and 32-inch Full HD models – grace the Don LaFontaine Voiceover Lab, a space that provides voice actors with the opportunity to record voiceovers and enhance their techniques. The lab's two solo recording booths are equipped with 27-inch LG UltraFine™ Monitors, offering exceptional image quality and a comfortable viewing experience. In the center's editing bay, the 55-inch LG One:Quick Works® All-in-One Meeting and Screenshare Solution enhances collaboration.

"LG is proud to support the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's education mission as the exclusive display provider for the incredible new Meryl Streep Center," said David Bacher, LG Electronics USA's head of business solutions marketing. "In addition to the dozen LG displays throughout the center, the screening room's LG Miraclass® screen provides a cutting-edge cinema presentation space that eliminates the need for a projection booth and creates new seating and cinema design options."

Leading cinema value added reseller and integrator Moving iMage Technologies (MiT) streamlined the LG Miraclass installation using its patented TruSquare™ cinema-centric direct-view LED frame. MiT also integrated a state-of-the-art multichannel audio system in the screening room to complement the LG display and deliver the ultimate cinematic experience.

For more information on Miraclass LED cinema displays, click here . For high-res images, click here .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA's business solutions group, based in Lincolnshire, Ill., caters to the varied needs of commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $60-billion-plus global force in consumer electronics, home appliances, air solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com .

About the SAG-AFTRA Foundation

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides vital assistance and educational programming to SAG-AFTRA professionals while serving the public at large through its Emmy®-nominated children's literacy program Storyline Online.® The SAG-AFTRA Foundation relies entirely on grants, sponsorships and individual contributions to maintain its free programs and resources, and it is the benefiting charity of the annual SAG Awards. For more information, visit sagaftra.foundation .

SOURCE LG Business Solutions USA