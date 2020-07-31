LG Virtual 5K Challenge Encourages Homebound Americans To 'Get Started'

"The importance of maintaining a happy and healthy lifestyle is central to LG's Life's Good mantra," said Peggy Ang, vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "No matter how challenging it's been staying at home this year, getting started is the first step. Whether you're looking to get in shape, stay healthy, or set a new challenge for yourself, we invite you to join us."

Inspiring consumers to get started on their goals are fitness expert Corey Brooks, Biggest Loser trainer Erica Lugo, and three-time Emmy winner and Queer Eye culture expert Karamo, who each produced multimedia fitness content for the 2020 LG Get Started campaign. "With quarantine fatigue, I'm setting serious mental and fitness goals for myself to keep moving and motivated," says Karamo.

The LG Virtual 5K supports COVID-19 relief. For every mile run on Strava, LG will donate $1 (up to $10,000) to support communities that have been impacted by the effects of the coronavirus. (LG already has donated more than $350,000 to these efforts through matching employee donations and its corporate commitment.)

Participants may enter the LG Get Started Virtual 5K Challenge Sweepstakes.* Prizes include 500 three-month Strava Summit subscriptions and more than a dozen LG home appliances and home entertainment products. The grand prize is the award-winning 77-inch class LG OLED TV. Those who finish the Virtual 5K also will be awarded the LG Virtual 5K digital badge.

The LG Virtual 5K Challenge is the latest in a series of Get Started initiatives designed to engage and inspire people about what they care about most.

