LG Water Solutions to Handle More Than 50% of Desalinated Water Capacity in Oman with a New SWRO Membrane Supply Contract

SEOUL, South Korea, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Water Solutions is set to enhance the Sultanate of Oman's water infrastructure by delivering over 23,000 units of its SW 440 GR G2 seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) membranes for the Ghubrah III Desalination Plant. Once commissioned in the first quarter of 2027, this plant will be the largest desalination facility in Oman.

LG Water Solutions will supply its RO membranes to GS Inima, the firm responsible for the construction and operation of the Ghubrah III Desalination Project. The Ghubrah III Desalination Plant will deliver a daily production capacity of 300,000 m³/day, marking a significant step towards enhancing water security in Oman. The plant will ensure a clean water supply to an estimated 2.5 million inhabitants in the capital city of Muscat while also preserving the aquifer resources. This initiative aligns with Oman's 2040 Vision, which aims to secure a sustainable water supply for the nation's future.

LG Water Solutions boasts an outstanding history of supplying RO membrane elements to several desalination projects in Oman. Once the Ghubrah III plant becomes operational, LG Water Solutions' breakthrough NanoH 2 O™ RO membranes will treat over 50% of Oman's desalination capacity.

Since 2016, LG Water Solutions has planted its presence in Oman by playing a pivotal role in developing a new desalination plant in Sohar, which commenced operations with a capacity of 250,000 m³/day.

Furthermore, in 2018, LG Water Solutions supplied SWRO membranes for the Salalah Independent Water Project, which produces 120,000 m³/day of drinking water.

In 2021, LG Water Solutions also secured the supply of SWRO membrane elements to the Barka V Desalination Plant in the densely populated Muscat and the Batinah region. The plant has a production capacity of 100,000 m³/day.

The outstanding performance of LG Water Solutions' products and engineering support will enable the Ghubrah III plant to operate more efficiently at reduced feed pressures, resulting in significant energy savings and lower operational costs.

LG Water Solutions is at the forefront of this ambitious project, providing cutting-edge desalination technologies and expertise that underscore the company's dedication to realizing environmental sustainability and technological innovation. The Ghubrah III plant not only enhances water security for Oman but also sets a benchmark for desalination projects worldwide.

Dr. Hoon Hyung, Head of LG Water Solutions and Vice President of LG Chem, stated, "LG Water Solutions obtains a long-standing track record in the Sultanate of Oman from the beginning of its RO membrane business. We are very grateful for GS Inima's decision to appoint LG Water Solutions as the membrane supplier for the Ghubrah III project. We are extremely honored to be given this opportunity to serve the significant local water demand for the region."

