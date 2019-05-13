LGBT Corporate Canadian Index Measures LGBT Diversity and Inclusion within Corporate Canada

TORONTO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The LGBT Corporate Canadian Index (the "LGBT CCI") is a benchmark for understanding and measuring LGBT Diversity and Inclusion ("LGBT D&I") within corporate Canada. LGBT CCI identifies corporations listed on the S&P/TSX Composite Index that are promoting diversity by embracing LGBT D&I. Inclusion in the LGBT CCI requires the completion and submission of the LGBT CCI Annual Survey and is subject to a minimum pass-grade questionnaire-based scoring system.

"Since the launch of LGBT CCI in 2016, the number of constituents has grown on a consistent basis – and this is a very encouraging sign. Corporations included in LGBT CCI are leading the fight for equality and are strong supporters of LGBT communities. They should be recognized and commended," said Alexis Klein, Founder, LGBT CCI.

LGBT CCI provides transparency around best practices as it pertains to corporate policies and corporate advocacy. It serves leading and supporting corporations to actively promote LGBT inclusion as part of their key initiatives and be an integral part of the way forward.

"We have a longstanding commitment to creating and maintaining an open and supportive working environment that embraces inclusion for all," said Cindy Bush, Chief Human Resources Officer, Cineplex. "Everyone should feel comfortable in the workplace regardless of their gender identity and expression or sexual orientation, which is why Cineplex has been a proud partner of the LGBT CCI since its inception."

