LGBT Great Names American Century Investments' CEO Jonathan Thomas And CIO Victor Zhang In Top 100 Executive Allies

"At American Century, we continue to learn and grow in LGBT allyship and all areas of diversity, equity and inclusion by highlighting unconscious bias, learning and understanding different views and encouraging courageous conversations," said Thomas. "I am proud to be an LGBT ally and help create an inclusive environment for my colleagues and clients."

Thomas serves as the chair of the firm's Diversity Equity & Inclusion council, whose purpose is to create an inclusive workplace culture where diversity is not only accepted but also valued and built into the fabric of the organization. The firm's commitment to providing education, opportunities and support for LGBT+ team members and allies includes corporate resources and support for LGBT+ non-profits and causes. American Century has ongoing educational efforts such as the "Did you know?" communications series with guest speakers and other programming to educate employees about LGBT+ topics.

According to Zhang, "We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment by learning about ourselves and others, unlearning biases, and relearning behaviors to ensure that our LGBT+ employees feel safe, welcome and valued in the workplace."

Zhang is an executive sponsor of the Pride Business Resource Group which represents members of the LGBT+ community and their colleagues, family members, and friends. Zhang was named as one of LGBT Great's Global Top 100 Executive Allies in 2020.

Thomas has served as president and chief executive officer of American Century Investments since 2007. As the company's highest-ranking executive, he also leads the firm's management committee and reports to, and is a member of, the firm's board of directors. Prior to joining American Century Investments, Thomas served in various senior leadership capacities with Morgan Stanley, Fidelity Investments and Bank of America. He is a member of the Board of Governors at the Investment Company Institute and also serves on the Stowers Institute for Medical Research and Bio Med Valley Discoveries' Boards of Directors.

Zhang has served as senior vice president and chief investment officer for American Century Investments since 2014. In this role, Zhang oversees the discipline CIOs and investment teams managing client assets across the firm's various disciplines: Global Fixed Income, Global Value Equity, Global Growth Equity, Disciplined Equity, and Multi-Asset Strategies as well as the firm's Global Trading and Global Analytics groups. Prior to joining the company in 2014, Mr. Zhang served in several senior leadership positions with Wilshire Funds Management and Bank of Montreal.

About LGBT Great

LGBT Great is a corporate membership organization that specializes in developing diversity and inclusion within the global financial services industry. Founded in 2017, their vision is for the industry to become the most trusted sector of choice for LGBT+ talent, clients and investors with every firm advocating visibly. For more information, visit: https://www.lgbtgreat.com.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Hong Kong; Frankfurt; Sydney; Los Angeles; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.7 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit americancentury.com.

