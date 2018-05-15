LGBT Older Adults to be Celebrated on May 16 During "National Honor Our LGBT Elders Day"

"In these times of uncertainty and change, the lessons we can learn from our LGBT elders are more important than ever," said Monte Ephraim, Manager of LGBT Older Adult Programming at The LGBT Health Resource Center. "There is no better time to listen to their stories, learn from their experiences, and let them know the enormous impact they have had on all our lives than on May 16."

Learn more about National Honor Our LGBT Elders Day at www.lgbteldersday.org, including ways to host your own celebration, share stories from and about LGBT elders, and learn about the issues facing America's older LGBT adult population.

Inaugurated by The LGBT Health Resource Center of Chase Brexton Health Care in Baltimore in 2016, National Honor Our LGBT Elders Day is recognized on the National Day registry.

The 2018 National Honor Our LGBT Elders Day Social Media Toolkit can be accessed at: tinyurl.com/LGBTEldersDayKit.



The LGBT Health Resource Center of Chase Brexton Health Care provides LGBTQ individuals and their families with welcoming access to expert health information and resources that will enhance wellness and quality of life in Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.resourcecenter.lgbt.

