LGBT+ women business leaders discuss how intersectional identities create management insights

Speakers include:

Cathy Bolz , Global Head of Benefits, Bloomberg LP

Beth Feeney , Vice President and Senior Project Executive, Financial Services Sector, IBM

Abby Fiorella , General Auditor, Mastercard

Stacey Friedman , General Counsel, JPMorgan Chase

Stephanie Sandberg , Managing Director, Out Leadership

Shamina Singh , Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Mastercard

Marcy Wilder , Partner, Hogan Lovells

More than one hundred LGBT+ women in business will gather at Bloomberg's Global Headquarters in New York City for the OutWOMEN Breakfast held as the second session of the Out Leadership: U.S. 2018 LBGT+ Senior Summit, sponsored by Ropes & Gray.

OutWOMEN, a talent accelerator dedicated to convening and celebrating LGBT+ women in business, is sponsored in the United States by Bloomberg, Hogan Lovells, IBM, and Mastercard.

"As a gay woman, I'm keenly aware of the long road we are on toward full inclusion. While we have made a lot of progress, it is important that we do more to demonstrate our commitment to inclusivity, diversity, compassion and open-mindedness," said Stacey Friedman, General Counsel, JPMorgan Chase. "Organizations like OutWOMEN have a vital role to play in helping us to accomplish this, by creating space for LGBT+ women to learn from one another and build strong connections."

"One of the simplest, most powerful things OutWOMEN does is bring together LGBT+ women business leaders who don't know each other, but ought to, so we can all see what happens," said Stephanie Sandberg, Managing Director, OutWOMEN "We work against the atomizing trends that make women and LGBT+ senior business leaders so rare, creating a special alchemy. The conversations occasioned by #MeToo have highlighted some of the challenges women who scale the corporate ladder face. We look forward to discussing some personal and organizational approaches our panelists have taken to navigate them."

"Doing the right thing is simply good business," said Cathy Bolz, Bloomberg's Global Head of Benefits. "It's also very hard work. I believe today's discussion will leave you full of optimism, but I also hope you go away charged with resolve and with the sense that there is a tremendous opportunity for you to create real, lasting change in your offices and communities."

About Out Leadership

Out Leadership is the global LGBT+ business network trusted by CEOs and multinational companies to drive Return on Equality®. A certified B Corp, we create executive events, talent accelerators, and strategic insights at the intersection of LGBT+ and business. For more information, please visit www.outleadership.com

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with more than 1,200 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, investment management, hedge funds, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring. www.ropesgray.com

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

