LGBTQ-Affirming Law Harrington Senior Living Center is Open

HOUSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "There's no place like home!" exclaimed the new residents at the Law Harrington Living Senior Center (LHSLC). For instance, Deborah Bell, a 71-year-old resident who had been living at friends' houses, said it was the first time she felt like she had a real home since her partner died a decade ago.

Located in Historic Third Ward, the Law Harrington Senior Living Center features 112 one- and two-bedroom independent living apartments. Open to all low-income individuals and couples who are 62 years or older, LHSLC offers affordable housing, health and wellness services, recreational programs, a dog park, and other residential amenities.

The Montrose Center (TMC) has been a longstanding pillar in Houston's LGBTQ+ community and their efforts have now expanded with the new Senior Center. After breaking ground in 2019 LHSC is now the largest LGBTQ-affirming, affordable senior living center in the nation and first in Texas. The $26.5 million facility was lease-up ready in early January with residents moving in shortly thereafter.

The grand opening will be held onsite June 24, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. during Pride with Mayor Sylvester Turner, former Mayor Annise Parker and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

"It's exciting to bring a new chapter of change and diversity to Third Ward, an area deep-rooted in Houston's history," said Annise Parker. "This project is everything I had hoped for when we first planned it and one of which I am very proud."

TMC partnered with Legacy Community Health to offer LHSLC residents and nearby community with primary medical care on-site, including services for seniors living with HIV. More extensive care such as walk-in testing is fulfilled with a referral to Legacy's nearby Montrose location. The Law Harrington Legacy Clinic will be a convenient care site for LHSC residents and nearby community.

"Gentrification and a lack of affordable housing has disenfranchised seniors from both Montrose and Third Ward for many years," said Dr. Ann Robison, Executive Director of the Montrose Center. "The new Center will bring seniors that have been forced out of these communities closer to friends and family with critical support services."

Law Harrington Senior Center welcomes all seniors of any sexual orientation or gender identity who do not discriminate against race, sexual orientation or gender identity, religious beliefs, color, sex, language, religion or disability.

