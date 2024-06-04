LGBTQ Health Center of Excellence Launched at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

New Center will serve to advance health equity for LGBTQ communities

BOSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute announces the launch of the LGBTQ Health Center of Excellence to advance health equity for LGBTQ communities. In partnership with Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, this first-of-its-kind center will leverage the distinctive research and teaching capabilities that both institutions are renowned for.

The Center will be led by Brittany Charlton , Harvard Medical School associate professor of population medicine at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute and associate professor in the department of epidemiology at Harvard Chan School. A leading scholar documenting reproductive health and cancer disparities affecting LGBTQ communities, Dr. Charlton sought to create a diverse, inclusive, and equitable home for LGBTQ health.

"One in ten people in the U.S. are LGBTQ, and this population will grow, as that number is twice as high among young people. LGBTQ people experience widespread discrimination resulting in adverse physical and mental health," says Dr. Charlton. "As leaders in public health and medicine, we have both the responsibility and the opportunity to drive real change."

Working with partners across Harvard and around the world, the Center will focus on training to prepare the next generation of LGBTQ health leaders, research to expand the evidence base of LGBTQ health, and dissemination to inform policymakers, health care providers, and the larger public about how to improve LGBTQ health most effectively.

"This Pride Month, I'm thrilled to be celebrating the launch of the LGBTQ Health Center of Excellence by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute," said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. "It is so important that we understand the unique health needs of the LGBTQ+ community and that we are training the next generation of LGBTQ+ health care leaders who will spearhead new innovations and lifesaving treatments."

"Public health is key to addressing inequities in LGBTQ health, but the field lacks infrastructure to prepare learners to have the necessary skills to protect the health of this marginalized population and to be leaders in the field," adds Dr. Charlton. "We have a clear vision of how our Center will train the next generation of leaders not only to continue to document that inequities exist but also to design interventions and advocate for policy changes that tangibly improve the lives of LGBTQ people."

The Center has planned several initiatives for its inaugural year, including:

Awarding tuition scholarships to students focused on LGBTQ health

Designing new student courses on LGBTQ health research methodology

Awarding pilot grants for LGBTQ health research

Launching a fellowship to train public health leaders to engage the public about LGBTQ health issues via op-eds, social media content, and more

"The Institute is distinctive for aligning researchers and resources to optimize health care policy, care delivery, and outcomes. The LGBTQ Health Center of Excellence stands poised to create the change needed to right the inequities that face this population," says Emily Oken, president of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute and Harvard Medical School professor and chair of the department of population medicine at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute. "Dr. Charlton has assembled what you might call a 'dream team' of researchers across both institutions for this purpose."

In addition to Charlton, inaugural Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute faculty members include Douglas Krakower , Julia Marcus , Alon Peltz , and Jessica Young . Center faculty from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health include Jarvis Chen , Christy Denckla , Heather Eliassen , Sebastian Haneuse , Maggie McConnell , Alecia McGregor , Shoba Ramanadhan , Deepali Ravel , and Natalie Slopen .

"Harvard Chan School's core mission is to improve health and promote equity so all people can thrive. This new Center of Excellence will advance that mission by training the next generation of public health leaders to research disparities in LGBTQ health and then translate their findings into policies, programs, and clinical care designed to address those inequities," added Andrea Baccarelli, dean of the faculty at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Official launch event planned for June 4 from 4pm – 7pm

The Center officially launches with an inclusive, family-friendly Pride 2024 and Launch event on Tuesday, June 4 from 4-7pm on the first floor of Harvard Chan School. Speakers will include leadership from both partner institutions (Harvard Chan School Dean of the Faculty, Andrea Baccarelli ; Harvard Chan School Dean for Academic Affairs, Jane Kim ; Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute President Emily Oken ). The Director of the NIH Sexual and Gender Minority Research Office, Karen Parker , will also speak, among others, before a fireside chat between Brittany Charlton and Alex Spinelli, Engagement Editor at STAT. Talks will be followed by a reception including story time with Patty Bourrée, the Boston Chapter Director of Drag Queen Story Hour .

