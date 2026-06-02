LGBTQ Risk Map 2026: More Countries Report Higher Risk for Travelers

LUND, Sweden, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The legal and social environment for LGBTQ people has worsened in several countries over the past year. New criminal laws, restrictions on existing rights, and political setbacks mean that LGBTQ travelers may face increased legal and societal risks when traveling abroad.

These findings are highlighted in the LGBTQ Risk Map 2026, released by Safeture, the leading technology provider in people risk management, in partnership with Riskline, an internationally recognized provider of travel risk intelligence. The map assesses the situation for LGBTQ travelers in 233 countries and territories worldwide.

Most countries fall into the highest risk category

Globally, the analysis classifies 91 countries as high risk for LGBTQ travelers. Another 62 countries are rated medium risk, and 80 are considered low risk.

Compared with last year, conditions have worsened in several countries, including Belarus, Burkina Faso, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Slovakia, and the United States. The reasons vary but include restrictions on existing rights, legal rollbacks, harsher penalties, and new limitations on the recognition of gender identity and on travel documents.

Regional differences continue to grow

Western Europe remains the safest region for LGBTQ travelers, with all countries in the region classified as low risk in the latest analysis.

By contrast, the Middle East and North Africa continue to include some of the world's highest-risk destinations for LGBTQ travelers. Most countries in the region are classified as high risk, with Israel rated low risk and Lebanon rated medium risk.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, the situation remains highly challenging. Approximately 80 percent of assessed countries in the region fall into the highest risk category. The deterioration is particularly evident in Burkina Faso and Senegal. Following the 2022 military coup, Burkina Faso enacted its first law criminalizing same-sex relations. In Senegal, prison sentences for same-sex relations have doubled.

In Europe and Eurasia, new legal restrictions have led to lower ratings for individual countries. Kazakhstan has imposed restrictions on information about so-called "non-traditional sexual orientations," while Slovakia has further limited the rights of same-sex couples. Belarus has adopted a law against so-called "LGBT propaganda," which could result in fines or even arrests.

Setbacks have also been recorded in Asia. In India, new legislation seeks to restrict transgender people's ability to self-identify. In Japan, a court upheld the constitutionality of the country's ban on same-sex marriage.

In North America, the United States has tightened rules for travel documents. Passports will reflect only the sex assigned at birth, and the "X" gender marker will no longer be recognized.

At the same time, the analysis also shows areas of progress. Botswana and St. Lucia have repealed laws criminalizing same-sex relations between men, resulting in improved ratings in this year's map.

"LGBTQ travelers face very different realities depending on where they travel. In some destinations, the risk may be primarily social. In others, it may be legal, with serious consequences," said Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture. "For organizations, this makes it essential to understand destination-specific risks before travel and to ensure that travelers have access to relevant information, communication, and support if something happens."

The LGBTQ Risk Map 2026 is now available as a free download. It offers companies, travel managers, security teams, and travelers a practical overview to support safer international travel planning.

The map can be downloaded here: 2026 LGBTQ Travel Safety Map - Safeture

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. [email protected]

About Safeture AB

Safeture is a Sweden-based SaaS company that provides a market-leading People Risk Management platform to help organizations protect their people anywhere in the world. By combining real-time risk intelligence, location awareness, and instant mass communication, Safeture enables faster response, stronger duty of care, and better decision-making for global operations.

Trusted by medical assistance providers, security companies, insurers, and multinational organizations, Safeture supports travel, facility, and workforce safety through a scalable, partner-centric platform.

Safeture AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

About Riskline:

Riskline is a Danish content provider and one of the world's leading companies for travel risk analysis. Professional analysts, supported by AI, process more than 100,000 data sources to produce accurate risk assessments in real time. Riskline and Safeture have been working together since October 2022. www.riskline.com

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