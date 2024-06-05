Nearly two-thirds of LGBTQ+ travelers may use artificial intelligence to plan and book travel this summer.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey conducted by leading travel publisher Matador Network, nearly two-thirds of LGBTQ+ travelers (62.1%) are open to using AI to plan or assist with their summer travel this year. This significant trend highlights the growing reliance on advanced technology within the LGBTQ+ community for enhancing travel experiences. Matador Network has spearheaded this movement with the creation of GuideGeek , a free AI travel genius designed to streamline and enrich trip planning for travelers worldwide.

LGBTQ+ Travelers Lead the Way in Adopting AI for Trip Planning

The survey also found that LGBTQ+ travelers are nearly 16% more likely to have already used AI for travel and are 25% more likely to have planned to use AI for summer travel . The LGBTQ+ travel market is worth over $200 billion globally with the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S. using approximately 10% of its purchasing power to travel. GuideGeek is optimal for finding niche, inclusive and off-the-beaten-path locations and for those seeking to create instantaneous customized itineraries.

"I used GuideGeek to help me curate a last-minute, 10-day road trip from British Columbia to Palmer, Alaska," says Tori Jackson of New York, who identifies as bisexual. "The Alaska Highway is a long stretch of road with little to no service. To plan ahead, we used AI to find gas stations with the distance apart so we would never run out of gas."

Travelers can access GuideGeek through WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger where they message the AI like they would a friend. The travel genius then offers instant, customized travel recommendations to travelers, from full itineraries to quick tips, all tailored to the user's specific needs and preferences.

"Using GuideGeek also allowed my friend and I to find hikes and places to camp along the route," Jackson continues. "It gave great suggestions for places to visit once we got to our final destination in Palmer. My favorite feature was the suggestions for places to eat. Having a restrictive diet makes finding places to eat difficult, but using GuideGeek helped curate a list of vegan-friendly places, which led me to the cutest cafe called Vagabond Blues!"

GuideGeek has answered over four million questions for travelers in dozens of languages since launching in 2023. In addition to using GuideGeek to plan travel, about a quarter of GuideGeek users are getting instant recommendations while already at their destination.

"GuideGeek is the perfect resource for every traveler, no matter where they're headed or what they plan to do," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "Travelers crave adventure, new places, and unique experiences, but they also want to feel safe along their journey and welcomed at their destination. With thousands of Pride Month events happening across the country throughout the month of June, whether you're planning a regional road trip to catch as many festivities as possible or focusing on one city for a week or a weekend, GuideGeek is your personal travel agent, before and during your trip."

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers. With more than 16 million followers across social media, Matador has become a leading travel brand through its production of article features, city guides, creator-first content and original videos. Matador is the top-ranking travel brand on TikTok and its videos are viewed more than 140 million times per month. It has content distribution deals with American Airlines, Hearst Media and GSTV, and works with brands like Ford, REI, Samsung, YETI, Southwest Airlines, Visit California and Microsoft. Fast Company named Matador Network a 2024 Most Innovative Company in recognition of its revolutionary AI travel assistant GuideGeek. matadornetwork.com

