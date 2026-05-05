LGBTQ+ Young People Face Greater Mental Health Burdens, Yet Nearly All Can Name a Reason for Hope

61% of LGBTQ+ young people report "fair" or "poor" mental health, yet 97% identify at least one source of hope

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As LGBTQ+ young people navigate an increasingly challenging social and political climate, research from Hopelab and Data for Progress finds that LGBTQ+ young people experience significantly worse mental health than their straight, cisgender peers and have a much dimmer outlook on the future. Sixty-one percent of LGBTQ+ young people rate their mental health as "fair" or "poor," compared with 40% of straight, cisgender young people. Yet, despite these pressures, nearly all LGBTQ+ young people surveyed (97%) can still name at least one source of hope or optimism, with 49% saying that people who love them and want to see them succeed are a source of support for their resilience.

A white LGBTQ+ young adult man surveyed said, "I have a very strong group of close friends that I am in regular contact with and feel very comfortable with. They give me a lot of support, hope, and happiness."

The findings come at a moment when dedicated federal research and funding focused on LGBTQ+ youth well-being has been nearly eradicated, even as the data show the need is even more dire. This brief, drawn from a national poll of 1,304 young people ages 13 to 24, surfaces both the scale of the challenge and specific areas where meaningful action is possible.

"The support gaps for LGBTQ+ young people are real," said Mike Parent, Ph.D., Principal Researcher at Hopelab. "Defunding research focused on Queer youth doesn't make these disparities disappear, it just makes them harder to see. Young people deserve to have their experiences reflected in the evidence that shapes policies and practices."

Key Findings

Mental Health Gap: Consistent with prior research, LGBTQ+ young people report worse mental health than their straight, cisgender peers (61% vs. 40% rate their mental health as "fair" or "poor"), and are more likely to describe themselves as unhappy (23% vs. 13%).

Significantly Stressed: Nearly 60% of LGBTQ+ young people report that family issues, loneliness, schoolwork, and having no clear path in life harm their mental health. In addition, 51% say anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, including homophobia and transphobia, negatively affects their well-being.

The Future Seems Dim: LGBTQ+ young people report lower optimism about the future of this country (19% vs. 32%) and their own future (52% vs 62%) than straight, cisgender young people. Both groups report low optimism about the future of the planet (26% vs 30%).

Support Gaps: While 88% of LGBTQ+ young people say access to high-quality health care is important to them, only 44% feel confident they will achieve it. Fewer than half of LGBTQ+ students say they have enough school-based mental health resources (43%) or adequate emotional support from adults at school (44%). They also report lower levels of self-acceptance (53% vs. 62%) and parental support (53% vs. 61%) than their peers.

Despite these challenges, LGBTQ+ young people are not without hope.

Alongside the knowledge that people love and support them, 45% say belief in their own inner strength and resilience gives them hope, 44% point to greater autonomy and freedom (from parents or school), and 44% find hope in Gen Z activism and advocacy efforts.

One white LGBTQ+ teen boy described what inspires him, saying, "Seeing classmates make eco-friendly tools with 3D printers, this creativity of the younger generation makes me think there will always be solutions to future problems."

Especially as federal research priorities continue to exclude LGBTQ+ young people, support is required at every level. LGBTQ+ young people continue to show remarkable resilience, but they need trusted adults, communities, and institutions to show up with sustained support. A one-size-fits-all approach is not the answer. Rather, a holistic approach that involves communities, families, policymakers, and educators working together to support the mental health and well-being of LGBTQ+ young people.

Read the full report and learn more about actionable ways to show up at: hopelab.org/stories/strains-outlook-lgbtq

About Hopelab

Hopelab envisions a future where young people have equitable opportunities to live joyful and purposeful lives. As a researcher, investor, and convener, Hopelab is dedicated to fostering greater mental health and well-being outcomes for Brown, Black, and Queer young people. Learn more at hopelab.org.

SOURCE Hopelab