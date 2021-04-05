LGBTQI+ Student Athletes Are Under Attack. Here's How Schools Can Step In.

"I don't think I'd be comfortable going to a school if they weren't thinking of inclusion." - Aryn Bucci-Mooney Tweet this

Last night's historic NCAA Women's Basketball Championship game featured two Pac-12 teams for the first time in history, and Pac-12 is the highest scoring conference of the AEI with an average of 68.8. The University of Arizona, whose women's Basketball team made it to their first-ever Championship game, earned a perfect score of 100 on the AEI. Nine other schools received this distinction: The Ohio State University, Boston University, Kent State University, University of Miami, University of Southern California, George Mason University, University of California at Davis, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Pennsylvania. Even in states with active anti-transgender athlete legislation like Texas and South Carolina, schools such as Texas Christian University and Clemson adopted inclusive policies.

President Biden's Executive Order on LGBTQ non-discrimination, which also applies to schools, is a promising step forward, but will require specific guidance from the Department of Education, and follow-through from individual institutions. In the meantime, especially for transgender student athletes who have increasingly been under attack from discriminatory state bills and lawsuits, knowing about trans-inclusion policies at potential colleges makes a tremendous difference. "I was the first trans kid on my wrestling team," said high school junior Aryn Bucci-Mooney. "Having a resource like the AEI that lets me know if coaches and teams are inclusive, that this is even on their radar, is so important. I don't think I'd be comfortable going to a school if they weren't thinking of inclusion."

Under the Trump administration, the LGBTQI+ community faced a harrowing political climate, with hate crimes soaring 43% in 2019. Under new leadership, we have renewed hope for greater inclusion in college athletics, but much work remains ahead. Campuses have an opportunity to provide LGBTQ+ student athletes with a safe place to be who they are. Now, more than ever, students are looking to their athletic departments to provide guidance, support and community, and to model the kind of inclusivity we hope to see in society as a whole.

About Athlete Ally: Athlete Ally believes sport will change the world when it welcomes and empowers all people. As a leading national nonprofit working at the intersection of sport and LGBTQI+ equality, Athlete Ally works to end the structural and systemic oppression that isolates, excludes and endangers LGBTQI+ people in sport. We educate individuals and institutions to understand obstacles to inclusion for LGBTQI+ people and how they can build an inclusive culture within their athletic communities. We work to ensure sport governing bodies, teams and leagues adopt policies that reflect the diversity of their constituents. We incubate athlete activism to advance LGBTQI+ equality in and through sport. For more information, visit https://www.athleteally.org/ or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

