LGC Maine Standards announces the addition of Glucose to the VALIDATE® Diabetes kit for Roche cobas® with beta-hydroxybutyrate*, C-peptide, Fructosamine, and Insulin for easy, fast, and reliable documentation of linearity, calibration verification, and Analytical Measurement Range (AMR) verification

When combined with Micro-Albumin (µALB) in VALIDATE ® UC5 (705RO) , Glycohemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) in VALIDATE ® HbA1c (605) , and High Density Lipoprotein (HDL) and Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL) in VALIDATE ® LP (501RO) , laboratories can challenge the reportable range of Roche cobas ® Diabetes-related assays.

VALIDATE® Diabetes is FDA listed and offers five Levels of complete reportable range coverage – eliminating the need for manual dilutions! VALIDATE® products allow clinical laboratories to complete their required linearity and calibration verification, maximizing the reportable range while minimizing manual dilutions. Use of this product, while augmenting daily QC, assists with fulfilling various quality control requirements – such as Analytical Measurement Range (AMR) and Reportable Range – for linearity and calibration verification under CLIA '88, CAP, COLA, JCAHO, JCI, and ISO 15189.

With the addition of Glucose to VALIDATE® Diabetes, LGC Maine Standards' expanding portfolio of products demonstrates a continued commitment to manufacture high-quality linearity and calibration verification products that meet industry needs.

LGC Maine Standards is located in Cumberland Foreside, Maine and manufactures VALIDATE® linearity and calibration verification kits for over 150 analytes, including General Chemistries, ACTH, Anemia, Body Fluids, Bone, Cardiac, Diabetes, Fertility, Hemostasis, Osmolality, POC, Sepsis, Serum Proteins, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Thyroid, Tumor Markers, and Urine Chemistry.

LGC Maine Standards MSDRx® data reduction software is available at no charge for real-time data analysis, or a laboratory can send their data to LGC Maine Standards where a technical specialist will complete the data analysis and return a report within five business days. Peer group comparison is also available upon request.

For VALIDATE® Diabetes product details click here or call 1-800-377-9684.

¹LGC Maine Standards is the brand name for Maine Standards Company, LLC, and an entity of LGC Clinical Diagnostics Division.





*Developed and manufactured using Stanbio's BHB reagent on the Roche cobas®.

About LGC Clinical Diagnostics

LGC's Clinical Diagnostics Division develops and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of catalog and custom-developed diagnostic quality solutions and component materials for the extended life sciences industry. We partner with IVD assay developers, and pharmaceutical, CRO and academic institutions in commercialization activities across the entire diagnostic pipeline - from concept and early stage research, through expedited product development and onwards into routine clinical use. Laboratorians and diagnostic professionals across disciplines of clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, serology, molecular diagnostics and clinical genomics rely on LGC's products to support accurate and reliable diagnostic results.

Our operating entities include SeraCare Life Sciences and Maine Standards Company, which are in vitro diagnostics (IVD) manufacturers of quality measurement tools (calibrators, controls, linearity, EQA/PT, biological materials) and The Native Antigen Company, which is a manufacturer and supplier of viral antigens. Our 300+ employees operate FDA-registered and ISO 13485-accredited facilities in Maine, Massachusetts and Maryland, USA, and an ISO 9001-accredited facility in Oxford, UK.

Each day, our world-class staff, scientific expertise, operational efficiency and superior quality systems are ready to support the range of advanced technologies that collectively improve patient outcomes - from the widely adopted and established through to cutting-edge NGS and precision diagnostics.

