LGCY Power CEO Doug Robinson Named EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2021 Award Finalist in Utah Region

LEHI, Utah., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announced that Doug Robinson, CEO of LGCY Power (LGCY) is a finalist for the Entrepreneur of The Year® 2021 Award in the Utah Region.

A native of Logan, Utah, Robinson leads LGCY Power, one of the largest privately held solar companies in the United States.

Doug Robinson, CEO of LGCY Power

"LGCY has installed more than 40,000 customers and over 300 megawatts of residential solar power. With these numbers, LGCY has proven they are a top 5 solar company in the nation! We've offset millions of pounds of carbon emissions, while employing thousands of people around the country, and doing it while saving customers substantial money!" said Robinson. "I am particularly thankful for our team across the United States, our LGCY Nation, for their role in providing an extraordinary customer experience while becoming the best versions of themselves. They live up to our mission to be better people and to help others to do the same through the power of clean energy."



EY Entrepreneur of the Year is considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S. The program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Robinson was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced in July.

ABOUT LGCY POWER

LGCY Power is one of the largest privately held solar companies in the United States and has been named one of the Emerging Eight companies in Utah, A Best Place to Work by Glassdoor.com and Utah Business, and is focused on providing an extraordinary solar experience for customers in the United States. By offering a cleaner, cheaper alternative to traditional electricity, LGCY assists residential homeowners by providing solar power at little to no upfront cost. LGCY's focus on technology innovation has spurred their growth. LGCY Power offers solar in 29 states and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information visit https://www.lgcypower.com/ .

