LGCY Power Engages Crewe Capital Advisory Services for Enphase Energy, Inc. Partnership

LEHI, Utah, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LGCY Power today announced that it has engaged Crewe Capital's advisory services, including for its Enphase Energy partnership that was announced July 24, 2023. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), is a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems.

LGCY Power Will Expand Deployments of Enphase Solar, Battery, EV Charger Products, and Services Across the United States

"Enphase has a tremendous track record of creating industry leading clean energy technology, and as we moved into a partnership to further deploy their products nationally, Crewe Capital became a pivotal part of advising us in that process," said Doug Robinson, CEO of LGCY Power. "This partnership will help us to further exceed our customers' expectations while accelerating the further adoption of renewable energy."

Enphase's microinverter systems have consistently set the benchmark for reliability, performance, and ease of installation, enabling homeowners to maximize the energy harvested from their solar panels and energy storage solutions.

"We believe Enphase Energy (Nasdaq: ENPH) to be the perfect partner to help LGCY Power capitalize on growth opportunities," said Michael Bennett, managing partner of Crewe Capital. "As a global leader in energy technology, they were able to quickly recognize LGCY as a standout platform. Enphase's strategic products and relationships will help LGCY continue on their growth trajectory."

ABOUT LGCY POWER

LGCY Power is the fastest growing residential solar installer in the United States and has been named to the Inc. 5000, an Emerging Eight company, A Best Place to Work by Glassdoor.com, and is focused on providing an extraordinary solar experience for customers in the United States. By offering a cleaner, cheaper alternative to traditional electricity, LGCY assists residential homeowners by providing solar power at little to no upfront cost. LGCY Power offers solar in 31 states and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information visit https://www.lgcypower.com/

