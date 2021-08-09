LGCY Power Originates 22MW Of Residential Solar in 31 Days, Showing 200% Growth YOY

"LGCY has been responsible for deployment of more than 300 megawatts of residential solar to date, and we generated an additional 22MW of contracts in July 2021 amid our growing customer acquisition plans," said Doug Robinson, CEO of LGCY Power. "LGCY began generating customers through a single in-home strategy, and has grown to five channels including inside sales, in-home consultations, a dealer network, home builder partnerships and LGCY X, a traveling sales division."

The Utah-based company was started in 2014 by Doug Robinson & Luke Toone as a customer acquisition company for residential solar, and worked exclusively with Sunrun for five years. LGCY has since grown to a presence in 30 states with partnerships that include BrightPlanet, Sunrun, Titan and more.

ABOUT LGCY POWER

LGCY Power is one of the largest privately held solar companies in the United States and has been named one of the Emerging Eight companies in Utah, A Best Place to Work by Glassdoor.com and Utah Business, and is focused on providing an extraordinary solar experience for customers in the United States. By offering a cleaner, cheaper alternative to traditional electricity, LGCY assists residential homeowners by providing solar power at little to no upfront cost. LGCY's focus on technology innovation has spurred their growth. LGCY Power offers solar in 30 states and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information visit https://www.lgcypower.com/

