LGF-A, LGF-B Investors Have Opportunity to Join Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. ("Lions Gate" or "the Company") (NYSE: LGF-A, LGF-B) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Lions Gate is the subject of a Bloomberg article published on August 27, 2024, that reported on a lawsuit filed against the Company by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The lawsuit's purpose is to prevent the Company from separating from Starz cable and streaming service via a SPAC merger. The lawsuit alleges that the Company violated its obligations to investors in a $1 billion note issue from 2021. The lawsuit alleges that the Company engaged in a scheme for its studio business to be transferred to a blank-check vehicle.

